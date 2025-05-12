Promising Infrastructure Stocks To Consider – May 9th

NVIDIA, Alphabet, Coinbase Global, Broadcom, Alibaba Group, Cisco Systems, and Nuvve are the seven Infrastructure stocks to watch today, according to MarketBeat’s stock screener tool. Infrastructure stocks are shares of companies that develop, own or operate essential physical assets such as roads, bridges, airports, utilities and communication networks. These businesses often benefit from long-term contracts or regulated returns, providing investors with relatively stable cash flows and potential inflation protection. These companies had the highest dollar trading volume of any Infrastructure stocks within the last several days.

Get alerts:

NVIDIA (NVDA)

NVIDIA Corporation provides graphics and compute and networking solutions in the United States, Taiwan, China, Hong Kong, and internationally. The Graphics segment offers GeForce GPUs for gaming and PCs, the GeForce NOW game streaming service and related infrastructure, and solutions for gaming platforms; Quadro/NVIDIA RTX GPUs for enterprise workstation graphics; virtual GPU or vGPU software for cloud-based visual and virtual computing; automotive platforms for infotainment systems; and Omniverse software for building and operating metaverse and 3D internet applications.

Shares of NVDA traded down $0.72 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $116.65. 103,793,841 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 296,701,477. The business has a 50 day moving average of $110.28 and a 200 day moving average of $127.55. The company has a market capitalization of $2.85 trillion, a PE ratio of 45.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 2.11. The company has a quick ratio of 3.64, a current ratio of 4.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. NVIDIA has a 1-year low of $86.62 and a 1-year high of $195.95.

Read Our Latest Research Report on NVDA

Alphabet (GOOGL)

Alphabet Inc. offers various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment provides products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, devices, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

Shares of NASDAQ:GOOGL traded down $1.78 on Friday, hitting $152.50. 22,921,581 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 28,694,496. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.85 trillion, a P/E ratio of 18.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a current ratio of 1.84, a quick ratio of 1.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. Alphabet has a 1-year low of $140.53 and a 1-year high of $207.05. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $159.29 and its 200 day moving average price is $175.18.

Read Our Latest Research Report on GOOGL

Coinbase Global (COIN)

Coinbase Global, Inc. provides financial infrastructure and technology for the crypto economy in the United States and internationally. The company offers the primary financial account in the crypto economy for consumers; and a marketplace with a pool of liquidity for transacting in crypto assets for institutions.

Coinbase Global stock traded down $5.06 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $201.44. 13,244,372 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 9,616,888. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $187.65 and its 200-day moving average price is $242.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 2.28 and a quick ratio of 2.28. The stock has a market capitalization of $51.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.20 and a beta of 3.62. Coinbase Global has a 1 year low of $142.58 and a 1 year high of $349.75.

Read Our Latest Research Report on COIN

Broadcom (AVGO)

Broadcom Inc. designs, develops, and supplies various semiconductor devices with a focus on complex digital and mixed signal complementary metal oxide semiconductor based devices and analog III-V based products worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Semiconductor Solutions and Infrastructure Software.

Shares of Broadcom stock traded up $0.05 on Friday, reaching $207.82. 9,432,740 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 31,111,585. Broadcom has a twelve month low of $128.50 and a twelve month high of $251.88. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $182.53 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $197.13. The company has a quick ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98. The firm has a market capitalization of $977.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 169.51, a PEG ratio of 2.29 and a beta of 1.04.

Read Our Latest Research Report on AVGO

Alibaba Group (BABA)

Alibaba Group Holding Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides technology infrastructure and marketing reach to help merchants, brands, retailers, and other businesses to engage with their users and customers in the People's Republic of China and internationally. The company operates through seven segments: China Commerce, International Commerce, Local Consumer Services, Cainiao, Cloud, Digital Media and Entertainment, and Innovation Initiatives and Others.

Shares of NYSE:BABA traded up $0.15 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $125.94. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 7,237,641 shares, compared to its average volume of 20,531,481. The firm has a market capitalization of $300.73 billion, a PE ratio of 18.20, a P/E/G ratio of 0.61 and a beta of 0.24. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $124.45 and a 200 day moving average of $105.98. Alibaba Group has a twelve month low of $71.80 and a twelve month high of $148.43. The company has a quick ratio of 1.48, a current ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19.

Read Our Latest Research Report on BABA

Cisco Systems (CSCO)

Cisco Systems, Inc. designs, manufactures, and sells Internet Protocol based networking and other products related to the communications and information technology industry in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, Japan, and China. The company also offers switching portfolio encompasses campus switching as well as data center switching; enterprise routing portfolio interconnects public and private wireline and mobile networks, delivering highly secure, and reliable connectivity to campus, data center and branch networks; wireless products include wireless access points and controllers; and compute portfolio including the cisco unified computing system, hyperflex, and software management capabilities, which combine computing, networking, and storage infrastructure management and virtualization.

Cisco Systems stock traded up $0.12 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $59.83. 11,941,025 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 20,216,492. Cisco Systems has a fifty-two week low of $44.50 and a fifty-two week high of $66.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $238.02 billion, a PE ratio of 26.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.16 and a beta of 0.89. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $58.85 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $59.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a current ratio of 0.87.

Read Our Latest Research Report on CSCO

Nuvve (NVVE)

Nuvve Holding Corp., a green energy technology company, provides commercial vehicle-to-grid (V2G) technology platform in the United States, the United Kingdom, France, and Denmark. The company offers Grid Integrated Vehicle platform, which enables electric vehicle (EV) batteries to store and resell unused energy back to the local electric grid and provide other grid services, as well as allows EV owners to meet the energy demands of individual vehicles and entire fleets.

Shares of NASDAQ:NVVE traded up $1.76 during trading on Friday, hitting $2.90. 227,138,261 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,586,965. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $1.22 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $2.52. Nuvve has a 52-week low of $0.82 and a 52-week high of $17.30. The company has a market cap of $8.90 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.03 and a beta of 2.00.

Read Our Latest Research Report on NVVE

Featured Stories