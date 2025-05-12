Travel Stocks Worth Watching – May 9th

Affirm, Alibaba Group, and Expedia Group are the three Travel stocks to watch today, according to MarketBeat’s stock screener tool. Travel stocks are shares of publicly traded companies whose primary businesses involve providing travel and tourism services—such as airlines, hotels, cruise lines, tour operators and online booking platforms. These stocks tend to be cyclical and are influenced by factors like consumer confidence, economic growth, fuel prices and geopolitical events, making them a popular gauge of the tourism industry’s health. These companies had the highest dollar trading volume of any Travel stocks within the last several days.

Get alerts:

Affirm (AFRM)

Affirm Holdings, Inc. operates a platform for digital and mobile-first commerce in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company's platform includes point-of-sale payment solution for consumers, merchant commerce solutions, and a consumer-focused app. Its commerce platform, agreements with originating banks, and capital markets partners enables consumers to pay for a purchase over time with terms ranging up to 60 months.

AFRM traded down $6.61 during trading on Friday, hitting $47.65. The stock had a trading volume of 25,529,949 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,430,444. The company has a market capitalization of $15.16 billion, a PE ratio of -73.31 and a beta of 3.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.68, a quick ratio of 11.26 and a current ratio of 11.26. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $46.63 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $56.58. Affirm has a twelve month low of $22.25 and a twelve month high of $82.53.

Read Our Latest Research Report on AFRM

Alibaba Group (BABA)

Alibaba Group Holding Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides technology infrastructure and marketing reach to help merchants, brands, retailers, and other businesses to engage with their users and customers in the People's Republic of China and internationally. The company operates through seven segments: China Commerce, International Commerce, Local Consumer Services, Cainiao, Cloud, Digital Media and Entertainment, and Innovation Initiatives and Others.

Shares of NYSE:BABA traded up $0.15 on Friday, hitting $125.94. 7,237,641 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 20,531,481. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $124.45 and its 200 day moving average price is $105.98. Alibaba Group has a 1-year low of $71.80 and a 1-year high of $148.43. The company has a current ratio of 1.48, a quick ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. The firm has a market capitalization of $300.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.61 and a beta of 0.24.

Read Our Latest Research Report on BABA

Expedia Group (EXPE)

Expedia Group, Inc. operates as an online travel company in the United States and internationally. The company operates through B2C, B2B, and trivago segments. Its B2C segment includes Brand Expedia, a full-service online travel brand offers various travel products and services; Hotels.com for lodging accommodations; Vrbo, an online marketplace for the alternative accommodations; Orbitz, Travelocity, Wotif Group, ebookers, CheapTickets, Hotwire.com and CarRentals.com.

NASDAQ:EXPE traded down $13.18 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $155.81. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,830,534 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,944,003. Expedia Group has a fifty-two week low of $107.25 and a fifty-two week high of $207.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.87, a current ratio of 0.72 and a quick ratio of 0.72. The firm has a market cap of $20.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.22, a P/E/G ratio of 0.92 and a beta of 1.62. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $162.33 and its 200-day moving average is $175.66.

Read Our Latest Research Report on EXPE

Featured Stories