Promising Hydrogen Stocks Worth Watching – May 9th

Exxon Mobil, BP, Linde, Shell, Energy Transfer, Air Products and Chemicals, and CF Industries are the seven Hydrogen stocks to watch today, according to MarketBeat’s stock screener tool. Hydrogen stocks are publicly traded shares of companies engaged in the production, distribution, storage or utilization of hydrogen as an energy carrier. They give investors exposure to the emerging “hydrogen economy,” which aims to decarbonize sectors such as transportation, power generation and industry. Performance of these stocks typically hinges on technological breakthroughs, infrastructure build-out and supportive regulatory policies. These companies had the highest dollar trading volume of any Hydrogen stocks within the last several days.

Get alerts:

Exxon Mobil (XOM)

Exxon Mobil Corporation engages in the exploration and production of crude oil and natural gas in the United States and internationally. It operates through Upstream, Energy Products, Chemical Products, and Specialty Products segments. The Upstream segment explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas.

Shares of XOM stock traded up $1.06 on Friday, reaching $107.13. 4,076,268 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 15,560,502. Exxon Mobil has a one year low of $97.80 and a one year high of $126.34. The company has a market cap of $463.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.66, a PEG ratio of 3.02 and a beta of 0.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 1.31 and a quick ratio of 0.97. The company has a 50-day moving average of $108.97 and a 200-day moving average of $111.30.

Read Our Latest Research Report on XOM

BP (BP)

BP p.l.c. provides carbon products and services. The company operates through Gas & Low Carbon Energy, Oil Production & Operations, and Customers & Products segments. It engages in the production of natural gas, and integrated gas and power; trading of gas; operation of onshore and offshore wind power, as well as hydrogen and carbon capture and storage facilities; trading and marketing of renewable and non-renewable power; and production of crude oil.

NYSE:BP traded up $1.04 on Friday, reaching $29.63. 11,802,984 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 9,687,569. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 1.25 and a quick ratio of 0.97. The firm has a market cap of $80.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 370.42, a P/E/G ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 0.51. BP has a 52 week low of $25.22 and a 52 week high of $38.44. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $30.37 and a 200-day simple moving average of $30.62.

Read Our Latest Research Report on BP

Linde (LIN)

Linde plc operates as an industrial gas company in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Asia, and South Pacific. It offers atmospheric gases, including oxygen, nitrogen, argon, and rare gases; and process gases, such as carbon dioxide, helium, hydrogen, electronic gases, specialty gases, and acetylene.

NASDAQ:LIN traded down $1.92 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $451.31. The stock had a trading volume of 407,334 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,317,782. The stock has a market capitalization of $212.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.16, a P/E/G ratio of 3.08 and a beta of 1.00. Linde has a one year low of $408.65 and a one year high of $487.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a current ratio of 0.89. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $452.32 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $448.76.

Read Our Latest Research Report on LIN

Shell (SHEL)

Shell plc operates as an energy and petrochemical company Europe, Asia, Oceania, Africa, the United States, and Rest of the Americas. The company operates through Integrated Gas, Upstream, Marketing, Chemicals and Products, and Renewables and Energy Solutions segments. It explores for and extracts crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids; markets and transports oil and gas; produces gas-to-liquids fuels and other products; and operates upstream and midstream infrastructure to deliver gas to market.

SHEL traded up $0.61 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $65.69. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,295,386 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,314,077. The firm has a market capitalization of $197.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.09, a PEG ratio of 0.98 and a beta of 0.38. The company has a current ratio of 1.35, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. Shell has a 1 year low of $58.55 and a 1 year high of $74.61. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $66.74 and its 200-day moving average is $65.86.

Read Our Latest Research Report on SHEL

Energy Transfer (ET)

Energy Transfer LP provides energy-related services. The company owns and operates natural gas transportation pipeline, and natural gas storage facilities in Texas and Oklahoma; and approximately 20,090 miles of interstate natural gas pipeline. It also sells natural gas to electric utilities, independent power plants, local distribution and other marketing companies, and industrial end-users.

Shares of NYSE:ET traded up $0.23 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $17.27. The company had a trading volume of 7,956,909 shares, compared to its average volume of 15,505,377. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42, a current ratio of 1.12 and a quick ratio of 0.88. Energy Transfer has a 12-month low of $14.60 and a 12-month high of $21.45. The company has a fifty day moving average of $17.49 and a two-hundred day moving average of $18.49. The company has a market cap of $59.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.49, a PEG ratio of 0.64 and a beta of 0.77.

Read Our Latest Research Report on ET

Air Products and Chemicals (APD)

Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. provides atmospheric gases, process and specialty gases, equipment, and related services in the Americas, Asia, Europe, the Middle East, India, and internationally. The company produces atmospheric gases, including oxygen, nitrogen, and argon; process gases, such as hydrogen, helium, carbon dioxide, carbon monoxide, and syngas; and specialty gases for customers in various industries, including refining, chemical, manufacturing, electronics, energy production, medical, food, and metals.

Shares of Air Products and Chemicals stock traded up $0.92 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $270.56. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 417,318 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,479,123. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $280.02 and a 200-day moving average price of $302.08. The stock has a market cap of $60.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.71, a P/E/G ratio of 3.07 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 1.11 and a quick ratio of 0.96. Air Products and Chemicals has a one year low of $243.69 and a one year high of $341.14.

Read Our Latest Research Report on APD

CF Industries (CF)

CF Industries Holdings, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the manufacture and sale of hydrogen and nitrogen products for energy, fertilizer, emissions abatement, and other industrial activities in North America, Europe, and internationally. It operates through Ammonia, Granular Urea, UAN, AN, and Other segments.

Shares of CF stock traded up $0.20 on Friday, hitting $81.52. The stock had a trading volume of 1,074,933 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,107,209. CF Industries has a one year low of $67.34 and a one year high of $98.25. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $76.32 and a 200 day moving average price of $83.24. The company has a market cap of $13.82 billion, a PE ratio of 12.04, a P/E/G ratio of 0.37 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a quick ratio of 2.52, a current ratio of 3.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39.

Read Our Latest Research Report on CF

See Also