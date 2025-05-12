Best Technology Stocks To Watch Now – May 9th

NVIDIA, Apple, Meta Platforms, Microsoft, Alphabet, Trade Desk, and Coinbase Global are the seven Technology stocks to watch today, according to MarketBeat’s stock screener tool. Technology stocks are shares of companies that develop, manufacture, or sell products and services in the technology sector—such as software, hardware, semiconductors, internet services, and related fields. Investors buy these stocks to gain exposure to fast-growing firms driven by innovation in areas like cloud computing, artificial intelligence, and digital communications. As a group, technology stocks often exhibit higher volatility and growth potential compared to more traditional sectors. These companies had the highest dollar trading volume of any Technology stocks within the last several days.

NVIDIA (NVDA)

NVIDIA Corporation provides graphics and compute and networking solutions in the United States, Taiwan, China, Hong Kong, and internationally. The Graphics segment offers GeForce GPUs for gaming and PCs, the GeForce NOW game streaming service and related infrastructure, and solutions for gaming platforms; Quadro/NVIDIA RTX GPUs for enterprise workstation graphics; virtual GPU or vGPU software for cloud-based visual and virtual computing; automotive platforms for infotainment systems; and Omniverse software for building and operating metaverse and 3D internet applications.

NVDA traded down $0.68 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $116.69. 96,249,565 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 296,673,174. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.85 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 2.11. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $110.28 and its 200 day simple moving average is $127.55. The company has a current ratio of 4.10, a quick ratio of 3.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. NVIDIA has a 1-year low of $86.62 and a 1-year high of $195.95.

Apple (AAPL)

Apple Inc. designs, manufactures, and markets smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables, and accessories worldwide. The company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; Mac, a line of personal computers; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; and wearables, home, and accessories comprising AirPods, Apple TV, Apple Watch, Beats products, and HomePod.

AAPL stock traded up $1.08 during trading on Friday, hitting $198.57. 21,204,745 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 55,986,600. Apple has a 1 year low of $169.21 and a 1 year high of $260.10. The company has a market cap of $2.98 trillion, a PE ratio of 31.52, a P/E/G ratio of 2.44 and a beta of 1.27. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $208.83 and its 200 day simple moving average is $227.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26, a current ratio of 0.92 and a quick ratio of 0.88.

Meta Platforms (META)

Meta Platforms, Inc. engages in the development of products that enable people to connect and share with friends and family through mobile devices, personal computers, virtual reality headsets, and wearables worldwide. It operates in two segments, Family of Apps and Reality Labs. The Family of Apps segment offers Facebook, which enables people to share, discuss, discover, and connect with interests; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and private messages, as well as feed, stories, reels, video, live, and shops; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, communities, and businesses across platforms and devices through text, audio, and video calls; and WhatsApp, a messaging application that is used by people and businesses to communicate and transact privately.

Shares of NASDAQ META traded down $3.21 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $594.80. 6,999,341 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 14,418,249. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $569.82 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $604.14. Meta Platforms has a twelve month low of $442.65 and a twelve month high of $740.91. The firm has a market cap of $1.51 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.87, a PEG ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a quick ratio of 2.98, a current ratio of 2.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16.

Microsoft (MSFT)

Microsoft Corporation develops and supports software, services, devices and solutions worldwide. The Productivity and Business Processes segment offers office, exchange, SharePoint, Microsoft Teams, office 365 Security and Compliance, Microsoft viva, and Microsoft 365 copilot; and office consumer services, such as Microsoft 365 consumer subscriptions, Office licensed on-premises, and other office services.

Shares of Microsoft stock traded down $0.34 on Friday, hitting $437.83. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 8,440,723 shares, compared to its average volume of 21,368,747. The company has a market capitalization of $3.25 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.21 and a beta of 0.99. Microsoft has a 1 year low of $344.79 and a 1 year high of $468.35. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $388.19 and a 200-day moving average price of $411.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a current ratio of 1.35.

Alphabet (GOOGL)

Alphabet Inc. offers various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment provides products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, devices, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

Shares of NASDAQ:GOOGL traded down $1.57 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $152.71. 20,278,686 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 28,683,517. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $159.29 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $175.18. Alphabet has a 1 year low of $140.53 and a 1 year high of $207.05. The company has a market cap of $1.85 trillion, a P/E ratio of 18.97, a PEG ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 1.84 and a current ratio of 1.84.

Trade Desk (TTD)

The Trade Desk, Inc. operates as a technology company in the United States and internationally. The company offers a self-service cloud-based platform that allows buyers to plan, manage, optimize, and measure data-driven digital advertising campaigns across various ad formats and channels, including video, display, audio, digital-out-of-home, native, and social on various devices, such as computers, mobile devices, televisions, and streaming devices.

NASDAQ:TTD traded up $10.53 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $70.43. 37,887,214 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,726,310. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $54.55 and its 200 day moving average price is $95.64. Trade Desk has a 52-week low of $42.96 and a 52-week high of $141.53. The company has a market cap of $34.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 90.29, a P/E/G ratio of 3.11 and a beta of 1.29.

Coinbase Global (COIN)

Coinbase Global, Inc. provides financial infrastructure and technology for the crypto economy in the United States and internationally. The company offers the primary financial account in the crypto economy for consumers; and a marketplace with a pool of liquidity for transacting in crypto assets for institutions.

Shares of NASDAQ:COIN traded down $2.07 during trading on Friday, reaching $204.43. The stock had a trading volume of 12,407,236 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,614,214. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $187.65 and a 200-day moving average price of $242.84. Coinbase Global has a 1-year low of $142.58 and a 1-year high of $349.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 2.28 and a current ratio of 2.28. The stock has a market cap of $51.90 billion, a PE ratio of 21.52 and a beta of 3.62.

