Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. Invests $51.04 Million in Zeta Global Holdings Corp. (NYSE:ZETA)

Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. bought a new position in Zeta Global Holdings Corp. (NYSE:ZETA – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 2,837,251 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $51,042,000. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. owned about 1.19% of Zeta Global as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Optiver Holding B.V. lifted its position in shares of Zeta Global by 60.9% during the 4th quarter. Optiver Holding B.V. now owns 1,406 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 532 shares during the last quarter. Summit Investment Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Zeta Global by 3.3% in the 4th quarter. Summit Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 18,698 shares of the company’s stock valued at $336,000 after acquiring an additional 592 shares in the last quarter. Bleakley Financial Group LLC raised its holdings in Zeta Global by 4.7% in the 4th quarter. Bleakley Financial Group LLC now owns 14,104 shares of the company’s stock valued at $254,000 after acquiring an additional 636 shares in the last quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. grew its stake in shares of Zeta Global by 1.6% in the 4th quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 64,223 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,155,000 after purchasing an additional 987 shares during the period. Finally, First Bank & Trust grew its stake in shares of Zeta Global by 10.6% in the 4th quarter. First Bank & Trust now owns 11,276 shares of the company’s stock valued at $203,000 after purchasing an additional 1,083 shares during the period. 87.75% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research firms recently commented on ZETA. William Blair restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Zeta Global in a research report on Wednesday, February 26th. Barclays decreased their price objective on Zeta Global from $32.00 to $18.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 27th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on Zeta Global from $25.00 to $15.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 16th. Needham & Company LLC reduced their price target on Zeta Global from $43.00 to $25.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 2nd. Finally, DA Davidson reduced their target price on Zeta Global from $42.00 to $25.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 14th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $30.36.

Shares of ZETA stock opened at $13.35 on Monday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $13.39 and a 200-day moving average of $18.60. The company has a quick ratio of 3.32, a current ratio of 3.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. Zeta Global Holdings Corp. has a 12-month low of $10.69 and a 12-month high of $38.20. The firm has a market cap of $3.17 billion, a P/E ratio of -19.07, a PEG ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 1.29.

Zeta Global Holdings Corp. operates an omnichannel data-driven cloud platform that provides enterprises with consumer intelligence and marketing automation software in the United States and internationally. The company’s Zeta Marketing Platform analyzes billions of structured and unstructured data points to predict consumer intent by leveraging sophisticated machine learning algorithms and the industry’s opted-in data set for omnichannel marketing; and Consumer Data platform ingests, analyzes, and distills disparate data points to generate a single view of a consumer, encompassing identity, profile characteristics, behaviors, and purchase intent.

