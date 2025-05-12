Quantum Computing Stocks To Add to Your Watchlist – May 9th

D-Wave Quantum, Rigetti Computing, IonQ, Quantum Computing, and Booz Allen Hamilton are the five Quantum Computing stocks to watch today, according to MarketBeat’s stock screener tool. Quantum computing stocks are publicly traded shares of companies involved in the research, development and commercialization of quantum hardware, software and related services. Investing in these stocks offers exposure to a nascent, high-potential technology sector that carries both elevated growth prospects and higher volatility compared with more established industries. These companies had the highest dollar trading volume of any Quantum Computing stocks within the last several days.

D-Wave Quantum (QBTS)

D-Wave Quantum Inc. develops and delivers quantum computing systems, software, and services worldwide. The company offers Advantage, a fifth-generation quantum computer; Ocean, a suite of open-source python tools; and Leap, a cloud-based service that provides real-time access to a live quantum computer, as well as access to Advantage, hybrid solvers, the Ocean software development kit, live code, demos, learning resources, and a vibrant developer community.

D-Wave Quantum stock traded up $0.55 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $10.97. The company had a trading volume of 131,883,471 shares, compared to its average volume of 36,242,821. The firm has a market cap of $3.20 billion, a P/E ratio of -26.12 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $7.29 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $5.71. D-Wave Quantum has a 1 year low of $0.75 and a 1 year high of $11.95.

Rigetti Computing (RGTI)

Rigetti Computing, Inc., through its subsidiaries, builds quantum computers and the superconducting quantum processors. The company offers cloud in a form of quantum processing unit, such as 9-qubit chip and Ankaa-2 system under the Novera brand name; and sells access to its quantum computers through quantum computing as a service.

NASDAQ:RGTI traded up $0.04 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $10.35. The stock had a trading volume of 43,753,713 shares, compared to its average volume of 50,420,056. The company has a quick ratio of 4.84, a current ratio of 4.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $8.94 and a 200 day moving average of $8.40. The company has a market capitalization of $2.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -27.24 and a beta of 1.41. Rigetti Computing has a one year low of $0.66 and a one year high of $21.42.

IonQ (IONQ)

IonQ, Inc. engages in the development of general-purpose quantum computing systems in the United States. It sells access to quantum computers of various qubit capacities. The company makes access to its quantum computers through cloud platforms, such as Amazon Web Services (AWS) Amazon Braket, Microsoft’s Azure Quantum, and Google’s Cloud Marketplace, as well as through its cloud service.

NYSE:IONQ traded down $1.52 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $30.32. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 14,430,267 shares, compared to its average volume of 16,411,672. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.76 billion, a PE ratio of -37.43 and a beta of 2.46. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $24.73 and a 200-day moving average of $30.36. IonQ has a 1 year low of $6.22 and a 1 year high of $54.74.

Quantum Computing (QUBT)

Quantum Computing Inc., an integrated photonics company, offers accessible and affordable quantum machines. The company offers Dirac systems are portable, low power, and room temperature qubit and qudit entropy quantum computers (EQC); reservoir computing; remote sensing; and single photon imaging. It also provides Quantum random number generator (uQRNG), a portable device that provides genuine random numbers directly from quantum processes; and quantum authentication which eliminates vulnerabilities inherent in classical cryptographic schemes by offering a comprehensive entanglement-based quantum cyber solution that seamlessly integrates into existing telecom fiber and communication infrastructure.

Shares of QUBT traded down $0.09 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $8.35. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 14,128,153 shares, compared to its average volume of 17,085,095. The company’s 50-day moving average is $6.89 and its 200-day moving average is $7.89. Quantum Computing has a 52-week low of $0.35 and a 52-week high of $27.15. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -28.79 and a beta of 3.74.

Booz Allen Hamilton (BAH)

Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Corporation provides management and technology consulting, analytics, engineering, digital solutions, mission operations, and cyber services to governments, corporations, and not-for-profit organizations in the United States and internationally. It focuses on artificial intelligence services comprising of machine learning, predictive modeling, automation and decision analytics, and quantum computing.

Booz Allen Hamilton stock traded up $0.86 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $124.49. 402,252 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,535,991. Booz Allen Hamilton has a 12-month low of $101.05 and a 12-month high of $190.59. The business has a fifty day moving average of $112.19 and a 200 day moving average of $130.73. The firm has a market cap of $15.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.55, a PEG ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 0.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.72, a quick ratio of 1.57 and a current ratio of 1.57.

