J. Goldman & Co LP Has $4.06 Million Stake in iShares U.S. Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:IYR)

J. Goldman & Co LP decreased its position in iShares U.S. Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:IYR – Free Report) by 17.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 43,581 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 9,137 shares during the quarter. J. Goldman & Co LP owned about 0.13% of iShares U.S. Real Estate ETF worth $4,056,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. lifted its stake in iShares U.S. Real Estate ETF by 5.6% during the fourth quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 3,877 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $361,000 after purchasing an additional 207 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. bought a new stake in iShares U.S. Real Estate ETF during the fourth quarter worth $4,176,000. Jones Financial Companies Lllp lifted its stake in iShares U.S. Real Estate ETF by 109.3% during the fourth quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 2,108 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $196,000 after purchasing an additional 1,101 shares during the last quarter. Principal Securities Inc. lifted its stake in iShares U.S. Real Estate ETF by 67.9% during the fourth quarter. Principal Securities Inc. now owns 2,465 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $229,000 after purchasing an additional 997 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in shares of iShares U.S. Real Estate ETF by 37.4% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 568,030 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $52,861,000 after acquiring an additional 154,705 shares during the last quarter.

Get iShares U.S. Real Estate ETF alerts:

iShares U.S. Real Estate ETF Stock Performance

Shares of IYR opened at $94.37 on Monday. iShares U.S. Real Estate ETF has a 52 week low of $81.53 and a 52 week high of $104.04. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.19 and a beta of 1.02. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $93.03 and a 200-day moving average of $95.26.

iShares U.S. Real Estate ETF Profile

iShares U.S. Real Estate ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Real Estate Index Fund (the Fund), is a non-diversified fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Real Estate Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the real estate sector of the United States equity market, and includes companies in the industry groups, such as real estate holding and development and real estate investment trusts (REITs).

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IYR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares U.S. Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:IYR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares U.S. Real Estate ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares U.S. Real Estate ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.