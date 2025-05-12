Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. Has $43.54 Million Position in ManpowerGroup Inc. (NYSE:MAN)

Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of ManpowerGroup Inc. (NYSE:MAN – Free Report) by 37.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 754,320 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 204,622 shares during the quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. owned 1.61% of ManpowerGroup worth $43,539,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of MAN. Barclays PLC raised its stake in ManpowerGroup by 62.9% during the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 154,886 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $11,387,000 after acquiring an additional 59,821 shares in the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. raised its stake in ManpowerGroup by 2.9% during the third quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 186,295 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $13,464,000 after acquiring an additional 5,207 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in ManpowerGroup by 1.2% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 162,534 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $11,950,000 after acquiring an additional 1,999 shares in the last quarter. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. raised its stake in ManpowerGroup by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 47,562 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,745,000 after acquiring an additional 234 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. increased its stake in shares of ManpowerGroup by 1,373.9% in the fourth quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 53,473 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $3,086,000 after buying an additional 49,845 shares in the last quarter. 98.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of MAN stock opened at $41.47 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $51.33 and a 200 day moving average price of $56.68. The company has a quick ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The firm has a market cap of $1.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.87 and a beta of 1.09. ManpowerGroup Inc. has a 12 month low of $38.10 and a 12 month high of $78.87.

ManpowerGroup ( NYSE:MAN Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 17th. The business services provider reported $0.44 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.52 by ($0.08). The firm had revenue of $698.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.94 billion. ManpowerGroup had a return on equity of 10.19% and a net margin of 0.81%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.94 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that ManpowerGroup Inc. will post 4.23 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 16th. Investors of record on Monday, June 2nd will be given a $0.72 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 2nd. This represents a yield of 3.5%. ManpowerGroup’s payout ratio is 62.61%.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Truist Financial lowered their target price on ManpowerGroup from $55.00 to $48.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 21st. Barclays upgraded ManpowerGroup from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $55.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 10th. BMO Capital Markets lowered their target price on ManpowerGroup from $54.00 to $48.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 21st. UBS Group lowered their target price on ManpowerGroup from $63.00 to $57.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 10th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on ManpowerGroup from $65.00 to $50.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 21st. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, ManpowerGroup currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $57.50.

About ManpowerGroup



ManpowerGroup Inc provides workforce solutions and services worldwide. The company offers recruitment services, including permanent, temporary, and contract recruitment of professionals, as well as administrative and industrial positions under the Manpower and Experis brands. It also offers various assessment services; training and development services; career and talent management; and outsourcing services related to human resources functions primarily in the areas of large-scale recruiting and workforce-intensive initiatives.

