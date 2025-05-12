J. Goldman & Co LP Raises Stock Position in CorMedix Inc. (NASDAQ:CRMD)

J. Goldman & Co LP raised its stake in CorMedix Inc. (NASDAQ:CRMD – Free Report) by 221.1% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 457,320 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 314,880 shares during the quarter. J. Goldman & Co LP’s holdings in CorMedix were worth $3,704,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Elliott Investment Management L.P. grew its holdings in CorMedix by 85.1% during the 4th quarter. Elliott Investment Management L.P. now owns 2,870,632 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,252,000 after acquiring an additional 1,320,109 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in CorMedix by 10.1% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,378,191 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,363,000 after acquiring an additional 309,514 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in CorMedix by 685.5% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 194,108 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,568,000 after acquiring an additional 169,397 shares in the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund grew its holdings in CorMedix by 1,398.2% during the 4th quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 167,249 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,355,000 after acquiring an additional 156,086 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in CorMedix during the 4th quarter worth $1,085,000. 34.18% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get CorMedix alerts:

CorMedix Price Performance

CRMD stock opened at $11.66 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $790.84 million, a P/E ratio of -14.39 and a beta of 1.54. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $8.73 and its 200-day simple moving average is $9.74. CorMedix Inc. has a 52-week low of $3.61 and a 52-week high of $13.85.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

CorMedix ( NASDAQ:CRMD Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 6th. The company reported $0.30 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $39.08 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $38.90 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($0.25) EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that CorMedix Inc. will post -0.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages have weighed in on CRMD. Leerink Partnrs raised shares of CorMedix to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 7th. D. Boral Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $15.00 price target on shares of CorMedix in a report on Tuesday, May 6th. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price target on shares of CorMedix from $12.00 to $15.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 7th. Leerink Partners began coverage on shares of CorMedix in a report on Friday, March 7th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $18.00 price target for the company. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of CorMedix from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $15.00.

View Our Latest Analysis on CRMD

CorMedix Profile

(Free Report)

CorMedix Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing therapeutic products for the prevention and treatment of infectious and inflammatory diseases in the United States. Its lead product candidate is DefenCath, an antimicrobial catheter lock solution to reduce the incidence of catheter-related bloodstream infections in adult patients with kidney failure.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CRMD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for CorMedix Inc. (NASDAQ:CRMD – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for CorMedix Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CorMedix and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.