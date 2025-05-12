50,242 Shares in Allison Transmission Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ALSN) Acquired by J. Goldman & Co LP

J. Goldman & Co LP purchased a new position in Allison Transmission Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ALSN – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 50,242 shares of the auto parts company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,429,000. J. Goldman & Co LP owned about 0.06% of Allison Transmission at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. EAM Investors LLC acquired a new stake in Allison Transmission in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $5,766,000. Smith Group Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Allison Transmission in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $2,161,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC increased its position in Allison Transmission by 18.8% in the 4th quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 293,753 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $31,643,000 after acquiring an additional 46,435 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas increased its position in Allison Transmission by 14.5% in the 4th quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 53,014 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $5,729,000 after acquiring an additional 6,728 shares during the period. Finally, Convergence Investment Partners LLC increased its position in Allison Transmission by 115.6% in the 4th quarter. Convergence Investment Partners LLC now owns 13,950 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $1,507,000 after acquiring an additional 7,479 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 96.90% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Allison Transmission

In other news, SVP John Coll sold 1,788 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.33, for a total transaction of $170,450.04. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 15,388 shares in the company, valued at $1,466,938.04. The trade was a 10.41% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, VP Ryan A. Milburn sold 4,546 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $96.20, for a total value of $437,325.20. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 14,138 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,360,075.60. This represents a 24.33% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on ALSN shares. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Allison Transmission from $94.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on Allison Transmission from $110.00 to $98.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 11th. StockNews.com upgraded Allison Transmission from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 2nd. Raymond James decreased their price target on Allison Transmission from $115.00 to $110.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 14th. Finally, Citigroup decreased their price target on Allison Transmission from $108.00 to $95.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 8th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $98.63.

Allison Transmission Stock Up 0.1%

NYSE:ALSN opened at $98.78 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.89 and a beta of 0.97. Allison Transmission Holdings, Inc. has a 12-month low of $71.49 and a 12-month high of $122.53. The company has a quick ratio of 2.42, a current ratio of 3.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.45. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $93.72 and its 200-day simple moving average is $105.46.

Allison Transmission (NYSE:ALSN – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 1st. The auto parts company reported $2.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.97 by $0.26. Allison Transmission had a return on equity of 47.95% and a net margin of 22.67%. The firm had revenue of $766.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $792.18 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.90 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.9% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that Allison Transmission Holdings, Inc. will post 9.06 earnings per share for the current year.

Allison Transmission declared that its Board of Directors has approved a stock repurchase plan on Thursday, February 20th that permits the company to buyback $5.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization permits the auto parts company to repurchase up to 57.1% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are usually an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

Allison Transmission Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 30th. Investors of record on Monday, May 19th will be given a $0.27 dividend. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.09%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, May 19th. Allison Transmission’s dividend payout ratio is currently 12.50%.

Allison Transmission Profile

Allison Transmission Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells fully automatic transmissions for medium- and heavy-duty commercial vehicles and medium- and heavy-tactical U.S. defense vehicles, and electrified propulsion systems worldwide. It provides commercial-duty on-highway, off-highway and defense fully automatic transmissions, and electric hybrid and fully electric systems.

