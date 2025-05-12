J. Goldman & Co LP Takes $1.26 Million Position in Patterson-UTI Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTEN)

J. Goldman & Co LP acquired a new stake in Patterson-UTI Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTEN – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 151,900 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,255,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Gotham Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Patterson-UTI Energy in the fourth quarter valued at about $720,000. Graham Capital Management L.P. increased its holdings in shares of Patterson-UTI Energy by 217.4% in the fourth quarter. Graham Capital Management L.P. now owns 265,958 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $2,197,000 after purchasing an additional 182,170 shares during the period. Ethic Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Patterson-UTI Energy by 35.1% in the fourth quarter. Ethic Inc. now owns 24,757 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $204,000 after purchasing an additional 6,427 shares during the period. Crestline Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Patterson-UTI Energy in the fourth quarter valued at about $85,000. Finally, Brevan Howard Capital Management LP increased its holdings in shares of Patterson-UTI Energy by 436.7% in the fourth quarter. Brevan Howard Capital Management LP now owns 161,763 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,336,000 after purchasing an additional 131,624 shares during the period. 97.91% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity

In related news, CEO William Andrew Hendricks, Jr. acquired 25,000 shares of Patterson-UTI Energy stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 12th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $7.88 per share, for a total transaction of $197,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 2,482,592 shares in the company, valued at $19,562,824.96. This represents a 1.02% increase in their position. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Robert Wayne Drummond, Jr. sold 230,000 shares of Patterson-UTI Energy stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.89, for a total value of $2,044,700.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 1,549,081 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,771,330.09. The trade was a 12.93% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 2.30% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts recently commented on PTEN shares. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their target price on Patterson-UTI Energy from $11.00 to $8.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 10th. Barclays dropped their target price on Patterson-UTI Energy from $11.00 to $8.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 28th. Susquehanna dropped their target price on Patterson-UTI Energy from $10.00 to $9.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 14th. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on Patterson-UTI Energy from $10.00 to $9.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 27th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus dropped their target price on Patterson-UTI Energy from $13.00 to $12.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Patterson-UTI Energy currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $10.32.

Patterson-UTI Energy Stock Up 2.6%

Shares of PTEN opened at $5.99 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.54, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. Patterson-UTI Energy, Inc. has a 12 month low of $5.12 and a 12 month high of $11.70. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $6.80 and its two-hundred day moving average is $7.76. The firm has a market cap of $2.31 billion, a P/E ratio of -2.43 and a beta of 1.33.

Patterson-UTI Energy (NASDAQ:PTEN – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 23rd. The oil and gas company reported $0.00 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.04) by $0.04. The business had revenue of $1.28 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.18 billion. Patterson-UTI Energy had a positive return on equity of 0.81% and a negative net margin of 18.00%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 15.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.15 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Patterson-UTI Energy, Inc. will post -0.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Patterson-UTI Energy Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 16th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 2nd will be given a $0.08 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 2nd. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.34%. Patterson-UTI Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -12.31%.

About Patterson-UTI Energy

Patterson-UTI Energy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the provision of contract drilling services to oil and natural gas operators in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Drilling Services, Completion Services, and Drilling Products. The Contract Drilling Services segment provides contract and directional drilling services in onshore oil and natural gas basins, as well as engages in the service and re-certification of equipment for drilling contractors, and provision of electrical controls and automation to the energy, marine and mining industries.

See Also

