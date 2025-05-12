Telephone and Data Systems, Inc. (NYSE:TDS) Shares Sold by J. Goldman & Co LP

J. Goldman & Co LP lowered its position in Telephone and Data Systems, Inc. (NYSE:TDS – Free Report) by 85.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 96,473 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock after selling 547,343 shares during the quarter. J. Goldman & Co LP owned about 0.09% of Telephone and Data Systems worth $3,291,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in TDS. Summit Investment Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Telephone and Data Systems by 4.9% during the fourth quarter. Summit Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 10,319 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $352,000 after buying an additional 482 shares in the last quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in Telephone and Data Systems by 1.6% during the fourth quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 52,577 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $1,793,000 after buying an additional 808 shares in the last quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Telephone and Data Systems by 74.5% during the fourth quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 2,707 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $92,000 after buying an additional 1,156 shares in the last quarter. Independence Bank of Kentucky acquired a new position in Telephone and Data Systems in the 4th quarter worth approximately $41,000. Finally, Swiss National Bank boosted its stake in Telephone and Data Systems by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 198,100 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $6,757,000 after purchasing an additional 1,500 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.00% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Raymond James reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $47.00 target price (down previously from $51.00) on shares of Telephone and Data Systems in a research note on Monday, May 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of Telephone and Data Systems from $53.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, February 24th.

Telephone and Data Systems Stock Performance

NYSE:TDS opened at $34.57 on Monday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $36.01 and its 200-day moving average is $34.88. Telephone and Data Systems, Inc. has a 52-week low of $16.64 and a 52-week high of $41.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 1.44 and a current ratio of 1.59. The company has a market cap of $3.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.40 and a beta of 0.57.

Telephone and Data Systems (NYSE:TDS – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 2nd. The Wireless communications provider reported ($0.09) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.02) by ($0.07). Telephone and Data Systems had a positive return on equity of 1.12% and a negative net margin of 10.72%. The company had revenue of $1.15 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.18 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.10 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Telephone and Data Systems, Inc. will post -0.31 earnings per share for the current year.

Telephone and Data Systems Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 31st. Investors of record on Monday, March 17th were paid a $0.04 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 17th. This represents a $0.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.46%. Telephone and Data Systems’s payout ratio is currently -15.24%.

About Telephone and Data Systems

Telephone and Data Systems, Inc, a telecommunications company, provides communications services in the United States. It operates through two segments: UScellular and TDS Telecom. The company offers wireless solutions to consumers, and business and government customers, including a suite of connected Internet of things (IoT) solutions, and software applications for monitor and control, business automation/operations, communication, fleet and asset management, smart water solutions, private cellular networks and custom, and end-to-end IoT solutions; wireless priority services and quality priority and preemption options; smartphones and other handsets, tablets, wearables, mobile hotspots, fixed wireless home internet, and IoT devices; and accessories, such as cases, screen protectors, chargers, and memory cards, as well as consumer electronics, including audio, home automation and networking products.

