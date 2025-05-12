J. Goldman & Co LP Purchases New Position in VEON Ltd. (NASDAQ:VEON)

J. Goldman & Co LP purchased a new stake in VEON Ltd. (NASDAQ:VEON – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 51,976 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock, valued at approximately $2,084,000.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Rhumbline Advisers raised its position in shares of VEON by 300.0% in the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 720 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 540 shares during the period. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. raised its position in shares of VEON by 100.0% in the 4th quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 1,440 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $58,000 after acquiring an additional 720 shares during the period. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of VEON in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $58,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in shares of VEON by 41.5% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,648 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $81,000 after acquiring an additional 776 shares during the period. Finally, R Squared Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of VEON in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $101,000. 21.30% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, Benchmark raised their target price on shares of VEON from $56.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 25th.

VEON Stock Down 2.1%

Shares of VEON stock opened at $46.87 on Monday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $43.31 and a 200-day moving average of $40.68. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.34. VEON Ltd. has a 12-month low of $25.20 and a 12-month high of $49.87. The company has a market capitalization of $3.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.18 and a beta of 1.43.

VEON (NASDAQ:VEON – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 20th. The Wireless communications provider reported $0.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.92 by $0.06. VEON had a negative net margin of 81.71% and a positive return on equity of 36.48%. The company had revenue of $998.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.01 billion.

VEON Profile

VEON Ltd., a digital operator, provides connectivity and internet services in Pakistan, Ukraine, Kazakhstan, Bangladesh, Uzbekistan, and Kyrgyzstan. It offers mobile telecommunications services, including value added and call completion, national and international roaming, wireless Internet access, mobile financial, and mobile bundle services; data connectivity, cross border transit, voice, Internet, and data services; fixed-line telecommunications using intercity fiber optic networks; and Internet-TV using Fiber to the building technology.

