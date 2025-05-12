J. Goldman & Co LP Has $947,000 Position in Wayfair Inc. (NYSE:W)

J. Goldman & Co LP increased its position in shares of Wayfair Inc. (NYSE:W – Free Report) by 172.1% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 21,366 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 13,513 shares during the period. J. Goldman & Co LP’s holdings in Wayfair were worth $947,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in Wayfair by 3.6% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 9,315,337 shares of the company’s stock valued at $412,856,000 after acquiring an additional 327,603 shares in the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. acquired a new position in Wayfair in the 4th quarter valued at $6,799,000. Sterling Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Wayfair by 60.1% in the 4th quarter. Sterling Capital Management LLC now owns 5,636 shares of the company’s stock valued at $250,000 after acquiring an additional 2,116 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Wayfair by 5.3% in the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 44,710 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,982,000 after acquiring an additional 2,250 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ameritas Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in Wayfair in the 4th quarter valued at $229,000. 89.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling at Wayfair

In other Wayfair news, insider Steven Conine sold 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.33, for a total value of $1,389,900.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 559,073 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $25,901,852.09. The trade was a 5.09% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CTO Fiona Tan sold 23,835 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.92, for a total value of $760,813.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief technology officer now directly owns 111,128 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,547,205.76. This trade represents a 17.66% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 92,915 shares of company stock worth $3,389,028. Insiders own 21.91% of the company’s stock.

Wayfair Trading Down 2.7%

NYSE W opened at $32.72 on Monday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $30.64 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $40.10. Wayfair Inc. has a 12 month low of $20.41 and a 12 month high of $76.18. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.15 billion, a PE ratio of -8.14 and a beta of 2.93.

Wayfair (NYSE:W – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 1st. The company reported $0.10 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.14) by $0.24. The company had revenue of $2.73 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.71 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.32) EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up .0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that Wayfair Inc. will post -2.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

W has been the subject of several analyst reports. Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their price objective on Wayfair from $68.00 to $58.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 28th. Guggenheim dropped their price objective on Wayfair from $60.00 to $50.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating and issued a $25.00 price objective on shares of Wayfair in a report on Friday, April 25th. Loop Capital dropped their price objective on Wayfair from $55.00 to $45.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 21st. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $50.00 price target on shares of Wayfair in a research note on Thursday, May 1st. Fourteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Wayfair presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $48.25.

Wayfair Company Profile

Wayfair Inc provides e-commerce business in the United States and internationally. The company offers approximately thirty million products for the home sector. It offers online selections of furniture, décor, housewares, and home improvement products through its sites consisting of Wayfair, Joss & Main, AllModern, Birch Lane, Perigold, and Wayfair Professional.

