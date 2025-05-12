294,615 Shares in Petco Health and Wellness Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:WOOF) Purchased by J. Goldman & Co LP

J. Goldman & Co LP acquired a new position in Petco Health and Wellness Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:WOOF – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 294,615 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,122,000.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in Petco Health and Wellness by 328.0% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,761,247 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,014,000 after buying an additional 1,349,728 shares during the last quarter. Bleakley Financial Group LLC boosted its holdings in Petco Health and Wellness by 14.3% in the 4th quarter. Bleakley Financial Group LLC now owns 45,122 shares of the company’s stock worth $172,000 after buying an additional 5,660 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Petco Health and Wellness by 27.0% in the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 203,121 shares of the company’s stock worth $774,000 after buying an additional 43,229 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Petco Health and Wellness in the 4th quarter worth about $8,864,000. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC acquired a new stake in Petco Health and Wellness in the 4th quarter worth about $89,000.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

WOOF has been the topic of several research analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on Petco Health and Wellness from $4.00 to $4.48 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 27th. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Petco Health and Wellness from $6.00 to $5.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 21st. Wedbush lowered their target price on Petco Health and Wellness from $6.00 to $4.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 27th. StockNews.com upgraded Petco Health and Wellness from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 20th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on Petco Health and Wellness from $6.00 to $4.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 27th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $4.11.

Petco Health and Wellness Stock Down 1.3%

WOOF stock opened at $3.13 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $986.34 million, a PE ratio of -7.83 and a beta of 1.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40, a quick ratio of 0.22 and a current ratio of 0.84. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $2.90 and its 200-day moving average price is $3.55. Petco Health and Wellness Company, Inc. has a one year low of $1.71 and a one year high of $6.29.

Petco Health and Wellness Company Profile

Petco Health and Wellness Company, Inc, operates as a health and wellness company, focuses on enhancing the lives of pets, pet parents, and its Petco partners in the United States, Mexico, and Puerto Rico. The company provides veterinary care, grooming, training, tele-health, and Vital Care and pet health insurance services, as well as veterinary services through Vetco mobile clinics.

