J. Goldman & Co LP Takes $3 Million Position in STMicroelectronics (NYSE:STM)

J. Goldman & Co LP bought a new stake in shares of STMicroelectronics (NYSE:STM – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 120,000 shares of the semiconductor producer’s stock, valued at approximately $2,996,000.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of STM. GAMMA Investing LLC lifted its stake in STMicroelectronics by 81.4% in the fourth quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 1,183 shares of the semiconductor producer’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 531 shares during the last quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. bought a new position in STMicroelectronics in the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC grew its position in STMicroelectronics by 225.7% in the 4th quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 1,329 shares of the semiconductor producer’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 921 shares during the last quarter. Rakuten Securities Inc. grew its position in STMicroelectronics by 197.0% in the 4th quarter. Rakuten Securities Inc. now owns 1,779 shares of the semiconductor producer’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 1,180 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SBI Securities Co. Ltd. bought a new position in shares of STMicroelectronics in the fourth quarter worth about $53,000. Institutional investors own 5.05% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

STM has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Dbs Bank cut shares of STMicroelectronics from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, April 28th. Bank of America cut shares of STMicroelectronics from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, February 6th. TD Cowen lifted their target price on STMicroelectronics from $18.00 to $23.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, April 25th. Susquehanna dropped their price target on STMicroelectronics from $33.00 to $28.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 31st. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised STMicroelectronics from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $30.97.

STMicroelectronics Stock Up 3.3%

Shares of STM stock opened at $23.93 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a current ratio of 3.11 and a quick ratio of 2.37. The company has a market cap of $21.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 1.53. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $22.49 and its 200 day moving average price is $24.34. STMicroelectronics has a 1-year low of $17.25 and a 1-year high of $45.39.

STMicroelectronics (NYSE:STM – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 24th. The semiconductor producer reported $0.07 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.05 by $0.02. STMicroelectronics had a return on equity of 8.92% and a net margin of 11.74%. The business had revenue of $2.52 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.55 billion. On average, research analysts expect that STMicroelectronics will post 0.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About STMicroelectronics

STMicroelectronics N.V., together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells semiconductor products in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Americas, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates through Automotive and Discrete Group; Analog, MEMS and Sensors Group; and Microcontrollers and Digital ICs Group segments.

