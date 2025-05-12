J. Goldman & Co LP Decreases Holdings in Churchill Downs Incorporated (NASDAQ:CHDN)

J. Goldman & Co LP trimmed its position in Churchill Downs Incorporated (NASDAQ:CHDN – Free Report) by 75.4% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 13,734 shares of the company’s stock after selling 42,080 shares during the quarter. J. Goldman & Co LP’s holdings in Churchill Downs were worth $1,834,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.
Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Janus Henderson Group PLC boosted its stake in Churchill Downs by 20.9% in the 4th quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 545,912 shares of the company’s stock worth $72,903,000 after purchasing an additional 94,351 shares in the last quarter. Hudson Bay Capital Management LP bought a new stake in Churchill Downs during the 4th quarter worth approximately $3,719,000. Gotham Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Churchill Downs by 338.3% during the 4th quarter. Gotham Asset Management LLC now owns 110,690 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,782,000 after buying an additional 85,438 shares in the last quarter. Graham Capital Management L.P. grew its holdings in shares of Churchill Downs by 106.9% in the fourth quarter. Graham Capital Management L.P. now owns 15,243 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,036,000 after purchasing an additional 7,875 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Focus Partners Wealth grew its holdings in shares of Churchill Downs by 72.3% in the fourth quarter. Focus Partners Wealth now owns 2,866 shares of the company’s stock valued at $383,000 after purchasing an additional 1,203 shares in the last quarter. 82.59% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on CHDN. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on shares of Churchill Downs from $165.00 to $158.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 21st. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their target price on shares of Churchill Downs from $160.00 to $127.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 25th. Macquarie cut their price objective on shares of Churchill Downs from $172.00 to $154.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 24th. Barclays cut their price target on shares of Churchill Downs from $125.00 to $124.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 25th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus cut their price target on shares of Churchill Downs from $161.00 to $142.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Churchill Downs has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $143.50.
Insider Activity
In related news, Director Douglas C. Grissom acquired 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 7th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $92.77 per share, for a total transaction of $927,700.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 38,869 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,605,877.13. This represents a 34.64% increase in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director R Alex Rankin acquired 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 5th. The stock was bought at an average price of $92.65 per share, with a total value of $185,300.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 99,012 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,173,461.80. This trade represents a 2.06% increase in their position. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 5.34% of the company’s stock.
Churchill Downs Stock Performance
NASDAQ CHDN opened at $95.04 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $6.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.73, a P/E/G ratio of 2.95 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.47, a current ratio of 0.57 and a quick ratio of 0.55. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $103.50 and a two-hundred day moving average of $121.64. Churchill Downs Incorporated has a 1-year low of $85.58 and a 1-year high of $150.21.
Churchill Downs (NASDAQ:CHDN – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 23rd. The company reported $1.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.08 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $642.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $649.68 million. Churchill Downs had a net margin of 15.61% and a return on equity of 43.67%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 8.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.13 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Churchill Downs Incorporated will post 6.92 EPS for the current year.
Churchill Downs Dividend Announcement
The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 31st were paid a $0.06 dividend. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.25%. Churchill Downs’s payout ratio is presently 7.12%.
Churchill Downs announced that its board has authorized a stock repurchase program on Wednesday, March 12th that allows the company to buyback $500.00 million in shares. This buyback authorization allows the company to reacquire up to 6.4% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are usually an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.
About Churchill Downs
Churchill Downs Incorporated operates as a racing, online wagering, and gaming entertainment company in the United States. It operates through three segments: Live and Historical Racing, TwinSpires, and Gaming. The company operates pari-mutuel gaming entertainment venues; TwinSpires, an online wagering platform for horse racing, sports, and iGaming; retail sports books; casino gaming; and Terre Haute Casino Resort.
