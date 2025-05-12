Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. Has $41.94 Million Position in Commvault Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CVLT)

Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. lowered its holdings in Commvault Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CVLT – Free Report) by 3.0% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 277,897 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 8,674 shares during the quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc.’s holdings in Commvault Systems were worth $41,937,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Quarry LP boosted its holdings in Commvault Systems by 888.2% during the 4th quarter. Quarry LP now owns 168 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 151 shares during the last quarter. TFC Financial Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Commvault Systems by 294.1% during the 4th quarter. TFC Financial Management Inc. now owns 402 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $61,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. GeoWealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Commvault Systems during the 4th quarter worth $101,000. Blue Trust Inc. boosted its holdings in Commvault Systems by 37,400.0% during the 4th quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 750 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $113,000 after acquiring an additional 748 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Commvault Systems during the 4th quarter worth $127,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.50% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Commvault Systems

In related news, Director Nicola Adamo sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $169.74, for a total value of $254,610.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 16,178 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,746,053.72. The trade was a 8.49% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Sanjay Mirchandani sold 12,318 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $185.96, for a total value of $2,290,655.28. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 427,231 shares in the company, valued at $79,447,876.76. This represents a 2.80% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 17,105 shares of company stock worth $3,159,737. Company insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms have issued reports on CVLT. Oppenheimer lifted their price objective on shares of Commvault Systems from $180.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 30th. William Blair raised shares of Commvault Systems from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 30th. Piper Sandler cut their price objective on shares of Commvault Systems from $154.00 to $147.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 8th. StockNews.com upgraded Commvault Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 1st. Finally, DA Davidson lifted their target price on Commvault Systems from $185.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 29th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Commvault Systems currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $175.25.

Commvault Systems Price Performance

NASDAQ CVLT opened at $170.60 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.78 and a beta of 0.71. Commvault Systems, Inc. has a one year low of $105.76 and a one year high of $190.11. The business’s fifty day moving average is $159.00 and its 200-day moving average is $163.49.

Commvault Systems (NASDAQ:CVLT – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 29th. The software maker reported $1.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.93 by $0.10. Commvault Systems had a return on equity of 28.69% and a net margin of 18.14%. The business had revenue of $275.04 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $262.52 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.79 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 23.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that Commvault Systems, Inc. will post 1.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Commvault Systems Company Profile

Commvault Systems, Inc provides data protection platform that helps customers to secure, defend, and recover their data in the United States and internationally. The company offers Commvault Backup and Recovery, a backup and recovery solution; Commvault Disaster Recovery, a replication and disaster recovery solution; Commvault Complete Data Protection, a data protection solution; and Metallic Data Protection as-a-service, which delivers enterprise-grade data protection as a service on a cloud platform, with advanced built-in security controls.

