Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. Acquires 206,271 Shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries, Inc. (NYSE:HII)

Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. grew its position in Huntington Ingalls Industries, Inc. (NYSE:HII – Free Report) by 4,900.7% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 210,480 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after buying an additional 206,271 shares during the period. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. owned 0.54% of Huntington Ingalls Industries worth $39,774,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries by 503.8% in the 4th quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 157 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 131 shares in the last quarter. Wingate Wealth Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries in the 4th quarter valued at about $48,000. Canada Post Corp Registered Pension Plan bought a new stake in shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries in the 4th quarter valued at about $70,000. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries by 156.4% in the 4th quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 482 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $91,000 after buying an additional 294 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries by 37.5% in the 4th quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 532 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $101,000 after buying an additional 145 shares in the last quarter. 90.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Huntington Ingalls Industries alerts:

Huntington Ingalls Industries Stock Down 0.6%

HII stock opened at $231.61 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $209.68 and a 200 day moving average of $198.33. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.09 billion, a PE ratio of 16.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 0.31. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. Huntington Ingalls Industries, Inc. has a 52 week low of $158.88 and a 52 week high of $285.81.

Huntington Ingalls Industries Dividend Announcement

Huntington Ingalls Industries ( NYSE:HII Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 1st. The aerospace company reported $3.79 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.90 by $0.89. Huntington Ingalls Industries had a net margin of 4.77% and a return on equity of 12.81%. The business had revenue of $2.73 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.80 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $3.87 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 2.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that Huntington Ingalls Industries, Inc. will post 13.99 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 13th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 30th will be paid a dividend of $1.35 per share. This represents a $5.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.33%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 30th. Huntington Ingalls Industries’s payout ratio is 38.90%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Barclays raised their price target on shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries from $200.00 to $235.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, May 5th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries from $236.00 to $265.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $238.44.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on Huntington Ingalls Industries

Insider Buying and Selling at Huntington Ingalls Industries

In other news, Director Thomas C. Schievelbein bought 2,120 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 13th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $164.82 per share, with a total value of $349,418.40. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 7,967 shares in the company, valued at $1,313,120.94. This trade represents a 36.26% increase in their ownership of the stock. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Nicolas G. Schuck sold 750 shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $189.56, for a total transaction of $142,170.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 2,884 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $546,691.04. This trade represents a 20.64% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 4,010 shares of company stock worth $899,510. Company insiders own 0.72% of the company’s stock.

Huntington Ingalls Industries Company Profile

(Free Report)

Huntington Ingalls Industries, Inc designs, builds, overhauls, and repairs military ships in the United States. It operates through three segments: Ingalls, Newport News, and Mission Technologies. The company is involved in the design and construction of non-nuclear ships comprising amphibious assault ships; expeditionary warfare ships; surface combatants; and national security cutters for the U.S.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Huntington Ingalls Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Huntington Ingalls Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.