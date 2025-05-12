Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. Sells 1,301,273 Shares of Box, Inc. (NYSE:BOX)

Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. lowered its position in Box, Inc. (NYSE:BOX – Free Report) by 53.7% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,123,903 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 1,301,273 shares during the quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. owned 0.78% of BOX worth $35,515,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of BOX. Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its position in shares of BOX by 8.2% in the 3rd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 21,823 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $712,000 after acquiring an additional 1,646 shares during the period. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of BOX by 8.7% in the 4th quarter. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 27,538 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $870,000 after acquiring an additional 2,205 shares during the period. Myecfo LLC lifted its position in shares of BOX by 5.0% in the 4th quarter. Myecfo LLC now owns 19,205 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $607,000 after acquiring an additional 906 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. lifted its position in shares of BOX by 34.9% in the 4th quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 343,875 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $10,866,000 after acquiring an additional 88,900 shares during the period. Finally, Profit Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of BOX by 3.9% in the 4th quarter. Profit Investment Management LLC now owns 100,008 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $3,160,000 after acquiring an additional 3,720 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 86.74% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have commented on BOX. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “underperform” rating and issued a $21.00 price objective on shares of BOX in a research report on Wednesday, March 19th. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on BOX from $36.00 to $35.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 16th. DA Davidson cut their target price on BOX from $45.00 to $40.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on BOX from $38.00 to $37.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 5th. Finally, Raymond James restated an “outperform” rating and set a $38.00 target price (down previously from $40.00) on shares of BOX in a research report on Wednesday, March 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $36.44.

In related news, VP Eli Berkovitch sold 5,651 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.66, for a total transaction of $173,259.66. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 124,672 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,822,443.52. This trade represents a 4.34% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, COO Olivia Nottebohm sold 2,105 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.76, for a total value of $64,749.80. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 427,113 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,137,995.88. This represents a 0.49% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 49,943 shares of company stock valued at $1,542,645 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 4.10% of the company’s stock.

BOX stock opened at $31.41 on Monday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $30.69 and a 200 day moving average price of $32.18. Box, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $24.63 and a fifty-two week high of $35.74. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.26, a P/E/G ratio of 4.42 and a beta of 0.94.

BOX announced that its board has approved a stock buyback plan on Tuesday, March 4th that permits the company to repurchase $150.00 million in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the software maker to purchase up to 3.1% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are often a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

Box, Inc engages in the provision of an enterprise content platform that enables organizations to securely manage enterprise content while allowing easy, secure access and sharing of this content from anywhere, on any device. Its products include cloud content management, IT and admin controls, Box Governance, Box Zones, Box Relay, Box Shuttle, and Box KeySafe.

