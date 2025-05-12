Brinker International, Inc. (NYSE:EAT) Stock Position Raised by Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc.

Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Brinker International, Inc. (NYSE:EAT – Free Report) by 20.1% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 229,269 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after purchasing an additional 38,346 shares during the period. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. owned 0.52% of Brinker International worth $30,330,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in EAT. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Brinker International by 23.5% during the 3rd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 272,822 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $20,879,000 after purchasing an additional 51,927 shares in the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC raised its stake in shares of Brinker International by 123.9% during the 4th quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 309 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 171 shares in the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. raised its stake in shares of Brinker International by 2,612.4% during the 4th quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 588,594 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $77,865,000 after purchasing an additional 566,894 shares in the last quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC raised its stake in shares of Brinker International by 100.0% during the 4th quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC now owns 200 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ritholtz Wealth Management raised its stake in shares of Brinker International by 64.5% during the 4th quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management now owns 13,583 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $1,797,000 after purchasing an additional 5,325 shares in the last quarter.

Get Brinker International alerts:

Brinker International Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:EAT opened at $137.09 on Monday. Brinker International, Inc. has a 1-year low of $56.27 and a 1-year high of $192.22. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.09 billion, a PE ratio of 23.76, a PEG ratio of 0.49 and a beta of 1.66. The business’s 50 day moving average is $144.50 and its 200-day moving average is $141.10. The company has a current ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 0.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.96.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Brinker International ( NYSE:EAT Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 29th. The restaurant operator reported $2.66 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.48 by $0.18. Brinker International had a return on equity of 879.47% and a net margin of 5.45%. The company had revenue of $1.43 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.38 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.24 EPS. Brinker International’s revenue for the quarter was up 27.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that Brinker International, Inc. will post 8.3 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on EAT. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on Brinker International from $105.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, January 27th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on Brinker International from $155.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 27th. Wedbush raised their price objective on Brinker International from $140.00 to $185.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 30th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on Brinker International from $162.00 to $208.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 30th. Finally, Citigroup cut their price objective on Brinker International from $185.00 to $170.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 10th. Thirteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $141.14.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on EAT

Insider Activity at Brinker International

In related news, Director Ramona Hood sold 777 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $135.23, for a total value of $105,073.71. Following the sale, the director now owns 8,568 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,158,650.64. The trade was a 8.31% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 1.72% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Brinker International Profile

(Free Report)

Brinker International, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the ownership, development, operation, and franchising of casual dining restaurants in the United States and internationally. It operates and franchises Chili's Grill & Bar and Maggiano's Little Italy restaurant brands.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Brinker International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Brinker International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.