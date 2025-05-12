ArcBest Co. (NASDAQ:ARCB) Shares Sold by Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc.

Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. reduced its position in shares of ArcBest Co. (NASDAQ:ARCB – Free Report) by 18.1% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 304,425 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 67,461 shares during the period. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. owned approximately 1.30% of ArcBest worth $28,409,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Blue Trust Inc. grew its holdings in ArcBest by 146.3% during the fourth quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 298 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 177 shares during the period. R Squared Ltd acquired a new position in shares of ArcBest in the 4th quarter valued at $40,000. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of ArcBest by 471.9% in the 4th quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 549 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 453 shares during the period. KBC Group NV boosted its position in shares of ArcBest by 34.9% in the 4th quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 1,148 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $107,000 after purchasing an additional 297 shares during the period. Finally, Cibc World Markets Corp acquired a new position in shares of ArcBest in the 4th quarter valued at $206,000. 99.27% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get ArcBest alerts:

ArcBest Stock Down 1.2%

Shares of ArcBest stock opened at $61.74 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $1.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.42, a P/E/G ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 1.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 1.01 and a quick ratio of 1.04. ArcBest Co. has a 52-week low of $55.19 and a 52-week high of $129.83. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $66.40 and a 200-day simple moving average of $88.32.

ArcBest Announces Dividend

ArcBest ( NASDAQ:ARCB Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 29th. The transportation company reported $0.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.52 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $967.08 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $990.03 million. ArcBest had a net margin of 4.16% and a return on equity of 11.79%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 6.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.34 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that ArcBest Co. will post 7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 23rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 9th will be issued a dividend of $0.12 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 9th. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.78%. ArcBest’s dividend payout ratio is 6.35%.

Insider Activity

In related news, CFO John Matthew Beasley acquired 700 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 13th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $74.89 per share, with a total value of $52,423.00. Following the purchase, the chief financial officer now owns 8,142 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $609,754.38. The trade was a 9.41% increase in their ownership of the stock. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 1.28% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on ARCB shares. Citigroup decreased their price target on ArcBest from $83.00 to $66.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 8th. UBS Group decreased their price target on ArcBest from $100.00 to $64.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 30th. StockNews.com upgraded ArcBest from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price objective on ArcBest from $120.00 to $95.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 9th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on ArcBest from $80.00 to $60.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $88.75.

View Our Latest Stock Report on ARCB

ArcBest Company Profile

(Free Report)

ArcBest Corporation, an integrated logistics company, engages in the provision of ground, air, and ocean transportation solutions. It operates through two segments: Asset-Based and Asset-Light. The Asset-Based segment provides less-than-truckload (LTL) services, that transports general commodities, such as food, textiles, apparel, furniture, appliances, chemicals, non-bulk petroleum products, rubber, plastics, metal and metal products, wood, glass, automotive parts, machinery, and miscellaneous manufactured products.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for ArcBest Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ArcBest and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.