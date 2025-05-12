Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. Sells 51,278 Shares of Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE)

Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. cut its stake in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE – Free Report) by 43.7% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 66,105 shares of the software company’s stock after selling 51,278 shares during the period. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc.’s holdings in Adobe were worth $29,396,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in ADBE. ORG Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Adobe by 64.4% in the fourth quarter. ORG Partners LLC now owns 513 shares of the software company’s stock worth $228,000 after buying an additional 201 shares during the last quarter. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Adobe by 3.1% in the fourth quarter. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 5,835 shares of the software company’s stock worth $2,595,000 after buying an additional 173 shares during the last quarter. Czech National Bank boosted its holdings in shares of Adobe by 5.7% in the fourth quarter. Czech National Bank now owns 95,445 shares of the software company’s stock worth $42,442,000 after buying an additional 5,120 shares during the last quarter. Eastover Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Adobe by 1.7% in the fourth quarter. Eastover Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,548 shares of the software company’s stock worth $1,578,000 after buying an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fiduciary Alliance LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Adobe by 240.3% in the fourth quarter. Fiduciary Alliance LLC now owns 1,984 shares of the software company’s stock worth $882,000 after buying an additional 1,401 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.79% of the company’s stock.

Get Adobe alerts:

Adobe Price Performance

Adobe stock opened at $383.28 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $163.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.91, a PEG ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 1.55. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $379.67 and its 200 day moving average is $436.43. The company has a quick ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. Adobe Inc. has a 52-week low of $332.01 and a 52-week high of $587.75.

Insider Buying and Selling at Adobe

Adobe ( NASDAQ:ADBE Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 12th. The software company reported $5.08 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.97 by $0.11. Adobe had a net margin of 25.85% and a return on equity of 45.87%. The business had revenue of $5.71 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.66 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $4.48 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Adobe Inc. will post 16.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CFO Daniel Durn acquired 1,300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 20th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $390.58 per share, for a total transaction of $507,754.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 29,876 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,668,968.08. The trade was a 4.55% increase in their position. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.16% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages have weighed in on ADBE. Oppenheimer lowered their price target on shares of Adobe from $560.00 to $530.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 13th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of Adobe from $600.00 to $510.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 16th. Redburn Atlantic began coverage on shares of Adobe in a report on Wednesday, February 19th. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. Evercore ISI lowered their price target on shares of Adobe from $650.00 to $550.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 13th. Finally, UBS Group lowered their target price on shares of Adobe from $410.00 to $380.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 11th. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $502.88.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on Adobe

Adobe Company Profile

(Free Report)

Adobe Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a diversified software company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Digital Media, Digital Experience, and Publishing and Advertising. The Digital Media segment offers products, services, and solutions that enable individuals, teams, and enterprises to create, publish, and promote content; and Document Cloud, a unified cloud-based document services platform.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ADBE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Adobe Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Adobe and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.