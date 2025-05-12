Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. Trims Position in PTC Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTCT)

Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. cut its holdings in shares of PTC Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTCT – Free Report) by 44.4% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 826,519 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 659,778 shares during the quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc.’s holdings in PTC Therapeutics were worth $37,309,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC raised its position in PTC Therapeutics by 78.7% during the 4th quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 613 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 270 shares during the last quarter. Sterling Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of PTC Therapeutics by 424.4% during the 4th quarter. Sterling Capital Management LLC now owns 645 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 522 shares in the last quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of PTC Therapeutics during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $68,000. R Squared Ltd purchased a new position in shares of PTC Therapeutics during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $79,000. Finally, KBC Group NV increased its holdings in shares of PTC Therapeutics by 36.4% during the 4th quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 3,045 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $137,000 after purchasing an additional 813 shares in the last quarter.

Get PTC Therapeutics alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms have recently weighed in on PTCT. Scotiabank began coverage on shares of PTC Therapeutics in a report on Friday, March 7th. They set a “sector perform” rating and a $55.00 target price for the company. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of PTC Therapeutics from $57.00 to $58.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 7th. Robert W. Baird cut their target price on shares of PTC Therapeutics from $70.00 to $66.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on shares of PTC Therapeutics from $75.00 to $67.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 7th. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of PTC Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $61.92.

Insider Activity

In related news, CFO Pierre Gravier sold 1,168 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.10, for a total value of $58,516.80. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 75,603 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,787,710.30. The trade was a 1.52% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Lee Scott Golden sold 795 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.10, for a total transaction of $39,829.50. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 77,856 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,900,585.60. This trade represents a 1.01% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 32,305 shares of company stock valued at $1,682,755. 5.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

PTC Therapeutics Trading Up 4.0%

Shares of PTCT stock opened at $44.23 on Monday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $48.86 and its 200-day moving average price is $47.06. The stock has a market cap of $3.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.45 and a beta of 0.52. PTC Therapeutics, Inc. has a twelve month low of $28.72 and a twelve month high of $58.38.

PTC Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PTCT – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 6th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $10.04 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.85 by $9.19. The firm had revenue of $1.18 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $437.16 million. The company’s revenue was down 9.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($1.20) EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that PTC Therapeutics, Inc. will post -4.52 EPS for the current year.

PTC Therapeutics Profile

(Free Report)

PTC Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of medicines to patients with rare disorders in the United States and internationally. The company offers Translarna and Emflaza for the treatment of Duchenne muscular dystrophy; Upstaza to treat aromatic l-amino acid decarboxylas (AADC) deficiency, a central nervous system disorder; Tegsedi and Waylivra for the treatment of rare diseases; and Evrysdi to treat spinal muscular atrophy (SMA) in adults and children.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PTCT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for PTC Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTCT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for PTC Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PTC Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.