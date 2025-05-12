Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. Grows Stake in Cavco Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:CVCO)

Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. raised its stake in Cavco Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:CVCO – Free Report) by 13.8% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 58,665 shares of the construction company’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,093 shares during the quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc.’s holdings in Cavco Industries were worth $26,178,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CVCO. Barclays PLC raised its position in Cavco Industries by 162.0% in the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 17,234 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $7,381,000 after purchasing an additional 10,656 shares during the period. Park Avenue Securities LLC raised its position in Cavco Industries by 30.8% in the fourth quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 1,369 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $611,000 after purchasing an additional 322 shares during the period. Avanza Fonder AB purchased a new position in Cavco Industries in the fourth quarter valued at about $211,000. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. raised its position in Cavco Industries by 28.5% in the fourth quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 622 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $277,000 after purchasing an additional 138 shares during the period. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management UK Ltd. raised its position in Cavco Industries by 66.7% in the fourth quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management UK Ltd. now owns 2,500 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,116,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the period. 95.56% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at Cavco Industries

In other news, Director David A. Greenblatt sold 4,000 shares of Cavco Industries stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $528.88, for a total transaction of $2,115,520.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 15,286 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,084,459.68. The trade was a 20.74% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts have commented on CVCO shares. StockNews.com raised Cavco Industries from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 25th. Wedbush reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $550.00 target price (up from $480.00) on shares of Cavco Industries in a research report on Monday, February 3rd.

Cavco Industries Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ CVCO opened at $524.14 on Monday. Cavco Industries, Inc. has a 1 year low of $331.08 and a 1 year high of $544.08. The firm has a market cap of $4.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.79 and a beta of 1.29. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $499.98 and its 200-day simple moving average is $488.72.

Cavco Industries Profile

Cavco Industries, Inc designs, produces, and retails factory-built homes primarily in the United States. It operates in two segments, Factory-Built Housing and Financial Services. The company markets its factory-built homes under the Cavco, Fleetwood, Palm Harbor, Nationwide, Fairmont, Friendship, Chariot Eagle, Destiny, Commodore, Colony, Pennwest, R-Anell, Manorwood, MidCountry, and Solitaire brands.

Further Reading

