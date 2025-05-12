Howard Hughes Holdings Inc. (NYSE:HHH) Shares Sold by Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc.

Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. lowered its position in Howard Hughes Holdings Inc. (NYSE:HHH – Free Report) by 0.7% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 452,885 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,198 shares during the quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc.’s holdings in Howard Hughes were worth $34,836,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Brighton Jones LLC acquired a new position in Howard Hughes in the 4th quarter worth $511,000. KBC Group NV lifted its holdings in Howard Hughes by 40.1% in the 4th quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 1,572 shares of the company’s stock worth $121,000 after buying an additional 450 shares in the last quarter. Capital Fund Management S.A. acquired a new position in Howard Hughes in the 4th quarter worth $1,625,000. Institute for Wealth Management LLC. acquired a new position in Howard Hughes in the 4th quarter worth $305,000. Finally, Cerity Partners LLC lifted its holdings in Howard Hughes by 33.5% in the 4th quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 12,271 shares of the company’s stock worth $946,000 after buying an additional 3,082 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.83% of the company’s stock.

Howard Hughes Trading Up 2.4%

Howard Hughes stock opened at $71.57 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $70.17 and a 200-day simple moving average of $75.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.98, a current ratio of 1.08 and a quick ratio of 1.08. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.61 billion, a PE ratio of 47.40 and a beta of 1.21. Howard Hughes Holdings Inc. has a 12-month low of $59.83 and a 12-month high of $87.77.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Howard Hughes ( NYSE:HHH Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 7th. The company reported $0.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.13 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $199.33 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $187.43 million. Howard Hughes had a net margin of 6.57% and a return on equity of 3.38%. Howard Hughes’s revenue for the quarter was up 27.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Howard Hughes Holdings Inc. will post 3.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have commented on HHH. BMO Capital Markets cut their price objective on shares of Howard Hughes from $85.00 to $80.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on shares of Howard Hughes from $84.00 to $82.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 29th.

Howard Hughes Company Profile

Howard Hughes Holdings Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a real estate development company in the United States. It operates in four segments: Operating Assets; Master Planned Communities (MPCs); Seaport; and Strategic Developments. The Operating Assets segment consists of developed or acquired retail, office, and multi-family properties along with other retail investments.

