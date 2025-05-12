Jefferies Financial Group Inc. Takes $8.99 Million Position in Pebblebrook Hotel Trust (NYSE:PEB)

Jefferies Financial Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Pebblebrook Hotel Trust (NYSE:PEB – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 663,684 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $8,993,000. Jefferies Financial Group Inc. owned approximately 0.55% of Pebblebrook Hotel Trust at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Fisher Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Pebblebrook Hotel Trust by 5.9% during the 4th quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 572,994 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $7,764,000 after purchasing an additional 31,677 shares in the last quarter. Entropy Technologies LP grew its stake in Pebblebrook Hotel Trust by 93.3% in the 4th quarter. Entropy Technologies LP now owns 54,880 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $744,000 after buying an additional 26,487 shares during the last quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in Pebblebrook Hotel Trust by 8.5% in the 4th quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. now owns 6,713,156 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $90,964,000 after buying an additional 525,991 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its stake in Pebblebrook Hotel Trust by 3.4% in the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 161,726 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,191,000 after buying an additional 5,246 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in Pebblebrook Hotel Trust in the 4th quarter valued at $358,000.

NYSE PEB opened at $9.73 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 0.81 and a quick ratio of 0.81. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -33.55, a P/E/G ratio of 0.60 and a beta of 1.80. The company’s fifty day moving average is $9.65 and its two-hundred day moving average is $11.94. Pebblebrook Hotel Trust has a 52-week low of $7.41 and a 52-week high of $15.46.

Pebblebrook Hotel Trust ( NYSE:PEB Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 1st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.13 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $320.27 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $311.74 million. Pebblebrook Hotel Trust had a net margin of 0.25% and a return on equity of 0.13%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 2.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.21 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Pebblebrook Hotel Trust will post 1.5 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 31st were given a dividend of $0.01 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 31st. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.41%. Pebblebrook Hotel Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -8.33%.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on PEB. Truist Financial lowered their target price on shares of Pebblebrook Hotel Trust from $14.00 to $13.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 4th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their target price on shares of Pebblebrook Hotel Trust from $16.50 to $13.25 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 16th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Pebblebrook Hotel Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 5th. Evercore ISI lowered their target price on shares of Pebblebrook Hotel Trust from $15.00 to $11.00 and set an “in-line” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 28th. Finally, Compass Point lowered shares of Pebblebrook Hotel Trust from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $17.00 to $15.00 in a research note on Monday, March 10th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Pebblebrook Hotel Trust currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $12.78.

Pebblebrook Hotel Trust (NYSE: PEB) is a publicly traded real estate investment trust ("REIT") and the largest owner of urban and resort lifestyle hotels and resorts in the United States. The Company owns 47 hotels and resorts, totaling approximately 12,200 guest rooms across 13 urban and resort markets.

