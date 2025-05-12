Jefferies Financial Group Inc. Has $6.74 Million Stock Holdings in SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF (NYSEARCA:SRLN)

Jefferies Financial Group Inc. raised its position in SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF (NYSEARCA:SRLN – Free Report) by 14.2% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 161,583 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 20,047 shares during the period. Jefferies Financial Group Inc. owned 0.12% of SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF worth $6,743,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Strategic Blueprint LLC lifted its stake in shares of SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF by 4.3% in the 4th quarter. Strategic Blueprint LLC now owns 7,096 shares of the company’s stock valued at $296,000 after purchasing an additional 291 shares during the period. Primoris Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF by 2.2% in the 4th quarter. Primoris Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 14,491 shares of the company’s stock valued at $605,000 after purchasing an additional 305 shares during the period. Walkner Condon Financial Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF by 4.9% in the 4th quarter. Walkner Condon Financial Advisors LLC now owns 6,958 shares of the company’s stock valued at $290,000 after purchasing an additional 326 shares during the period. Bank of Marin lifted its stake in shares of SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF by 5.2% in the 4th quarter. Bank of Marin now owns 6,744 shares of the company’s stock valued at $281,000 after purchasing an additional 335 shares during the period. Finally, J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF by 2.2% in the 4th quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. now owns 16,025 shares of the company’s stock valued at $669,000 after purchasing an additional 339 shares during the period.

SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:SRLN opened at $40.87 on Monday. SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF has a 1 year low of $39.08 and a 1 year high of $42.09. The business’s 50-day moving average is $40.73 and its 200-day moving average is $41.44.

SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF Profile

The SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF (SRLN) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in high yield fixed income. The fund provides actively managed exposure to noninvestment-grade, floating-rate senior secured debt of US and non-US corporations that resets in 3 months or less. SRLN was launched on Apr 3, 2013 and is managed by State Street.

