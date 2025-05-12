Jefferies Financial Group Inc. Has $10.73 Million Position in Palantir Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:PLTR)

Jefferies Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in Palantir Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:PLTR – Free Report) by 106.1% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 141,855 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 73,039 shares during the quarter. Jefferies Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Palantir Technologies were worth $10,728,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Heritage Wealth Management Inc. CA grew its position in shares of Palantir Technologies by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Heritage Wealth Management Inc. CA now owns 29,024 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,195,000 after purchasing an additional 111 shares during the last quarter. Westover Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Palantir Technologies by 1.8% in the fourth quarter. Westover Capital Advisors LLC now owns 7,330 shares of the company’s stock valued at $554,000 after buying an additional 130 shares during the period. Tritonpoint Wealth LLC lifted its stake in shares of Palantir Technologies by 1.9% in the fourth quarter. Tritonpoint Wealth LLC now owns 7,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $537,000 after buying an additional 132 shares during the period. Twin Peaks Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Palantir Technologies by 2.2% in the fourth quarter. Twin Peaks Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 6,523 shares of the company’s stock valued at $493,000 after buying an additional 139 shares during the period. Finally, Truvestments Capital LLC lifted its stake in shares of Palantir Technologies by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. Truvestments Capital LLC now owns 12,311 shares of the company’s stock valued at $931,000 after buying an additional 142 shares during the period. 45.65% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Palantir Technologies alerts:

Insider Activity at Palantir Technologies

In other Palantir Technologies news, Director Alexandra W. Schiff sold 6,776 shares of Palantir Technologies stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.63, for a total transaction of $587,004.88. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 184,617 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,993,370.71. The trade was a 3.54% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Stephen Andrew Cohen sold 1,250,000 shares of Palantir Technologies stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.75, for a total transaction of $103,437,500.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 592 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $48,988. This represents a 99.95% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 2,978,181 shares of company stock valued at $252,115,667 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 9.23% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on PLTR shares. Loop Capital increased their target price on shares of Palantir Technologies from $125.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 6th. UBS Group increased their target price on shares of Palantir Technologies from $105.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 6th. DA Davidson increased their target price on shares of Palantir Technologies from $100.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 6th. Northland Securities increased their target price on shares of Palantir Technologies from $38.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 4th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald raised their price target on shares of Palantir Technologies from $98.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 6th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $83.95.

Read Our Latest Research Report on PLTR

Palantir Technologies Price Performance

Shares of Palantir Technologies stock opened at $117.36 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $275.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 617.72, a P/E/G ratio of 10.84 and a beta of 2.68. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $94.23 and a 200 day simple moving average of $82.54. Palantir Technologies Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $20.60 and a fifty-two week high of $125.41.

Palantir Technologies (NASDAQ:PLTR – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 5th. The company reported $0.13 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.13. The business had revenue of $883.86 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $863.89 million. Palantir Technologies had a net margin of 16.13% and a return on equity of 6.85%. Palantir Technologies’s revenue for the quarter was up 39.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.08 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Palantir Technologies Inc. will post 0.31 EPS for the current year.

About Palantir Technologies

(Free Report)

Palantir Technologies, Inc engages in the business of building and deploying software platforms that serve as the central operating systems for its customers. It operates under the Commercial and Government segments. The Commercial segment focuses on customers working in non-government industries. The Government segment is involved in providing services to customers that are the United States government and non-United States government agencies.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PLTR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Palantir Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:PLTR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Palantir Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Palantir Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.