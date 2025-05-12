Jefferies Financial Group Inc. Grows Stock Position in Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA)

Jefferies Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA – Free Report) by 427.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 245,568 shares of the cable giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 199,038 shares during the period. Jefferies Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Comcast were worth $9,216,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Promus Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Comcast during the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Winch Advisory Services LLC boosted its holdings in Comcast by 269.9% in the 4th quarter. Winch Advisory Services LLC now owns 688 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 502 shares in the last quarter. Roxbury Financial LLC purchased a new stake in Comcast in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Wingate Wealth Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Comcast during the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Finally, Marshall & Sterling Wealth Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Comcast during the 4th quarter worth approximately $36,000. 84.32% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Rosenblatt Securities reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $36.00 price target on shares of Comcast in a research note on Monday, April 28th. Barclays cut their price target on Comcast from $37.00 to $35.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 28th. Scotiabank restated a “sector perform” rating and set a $44.50 price objective (down from $45.00) on shares of Comcast in a report on Friday, April 25th. StockNews.com upgraded Comcast from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 27th. Finally, Oppenheimer decreased their price target on shares of Comcast from $55.00 to $38.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 25th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and three have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Comcast currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $42.10.

Shares of CMCSA stock opened at $34.25 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a current ratio of 0.68. Comcast Co. has a one year low of $31.44 and a one year high of $45.31. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $35.01 and its 200-day simple moving average is $37.51. The stock has a market capitalization of $127.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.25, a PEG ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 0.97.

Comcast (NASDAQ:CMCSA – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 24th. The cable giant reported $1.09 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.08. Comcast had a net margin of 13.09% and a return on equity of 19.98%. The business had revenue of $29.89 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $29.82 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.04 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down .6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that Comcast Co. will post 4.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Comcast Corporation operates as a media and technology company worldwide. It operates through Residential Connectivity & Platforms, Business Services Connectivity, Media, Studios, and Theme Parks segments. The Residential Connectivity & Platforms segment provides residential broadband and wireless connectivity services, residential and business video services, sky-branded entertainment television networks, and advertising.

