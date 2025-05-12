Hudson Bay Capital Management LP Sells 140,900 Shares of Dynavax Technologies Co. (NASDAQ:DVAX)

Hudson Bay Capital Management LP lessened its position in shares of Dynavax Technologies Co. (NASDAQ:DVAX – Free Report) by 22.0% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 499,700 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 140,900 shares during the period. Hudson Bay Capital Management LP’s holdings in Dynavax Technologies were worth $6,381,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Deep Track Capital LP raised its position in Dynavax Technologies by 42.0% during the fourth quarter. Deep Track Capital LP now owns 17,791,486 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $227,197,000 after purchasing an additional 5,265,000 shares in the last quarter. Deerfield Management Company L.P. Series C raised its position in Dynavax Technologies by 23,990.1% during the fourth quarter. Deerfield Management Company L.P. Series C now owns 5,193,823 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $66,325,000 after purchasing an additional 5,172,263 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Dynavax Technologies during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $7,762,000. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. raised its position in Dynavax Technologies by 34.0% during the fourth quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 1,918,340 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $24,497,000 after purchasing an additional 486,981 shares in the last quarter. Finally, WINTON GROUP Ltd raised its position in Dynavax Technologies by 339.0% during the fourth quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 426,814 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $5,450,000 after purchasing an additional 329,579 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 96.96% of the company’s stock.

Get Dynavax Technologies alerts:

Dynavax Technologies Stock Down 2.9%

Shares of NASDAQ:DVAX opened at $9.41 on Monday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $12.24 and a 200-day moving average of $12.58. The company has a market capitalization of $1.13 billion, a PE ratio of 52.28 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 12.34 and a current ratio of 13.23. Dynavax Technologies Co. has a 52-week low of $9.28 and a 52-week high of $14.63.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Dynavax Technologies ( NASDAQ:DVAX Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 6th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.11) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.03 by ($0.14). The company had revenue of $68.16 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $70.01 million. Dynavax Technologies had a return on equity of 4.22% and a net margin of 9.85%. On average, equities analysts predict that Dynavax Technologies Co. will post 0.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages have commented on DVAX. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and set a $31.00 price objective on shares of Dynavax Technologies in a research report on Friday, February 21st. JMP Securities lowered their price objective on shares of Dynavax Technologies from $33.00 to $31.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 7th. William Blair restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Dynavax Technologies in a research report on Friday, February 21st. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Dynavax Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 6th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price target on shares of Dynavax Technologies from $12.00 to $10.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Dynavax Technologies presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $24.00.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on DVAX

Dynavax Technologies Profile

(Free Report)

Dynavax Technologies Corporation, a commercial stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing vaccines in the United States. It markets HEPLISAV-B, a hepatitis B vaccine for prevention of infection caused by all known subtypes of hepatitis B virus in age 18 years and older in the United States and Europe.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DVAX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Dynavax Technologies Co. (NASDAQ:DVAX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Dynavax Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dynavax Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.