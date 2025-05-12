219,055 Shares in Inari Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:NARI) Acquired by Jefferies Financial Group Inc.

Jefferies Financial Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Inari Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:NARI – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm purchased 219,055 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,183,000.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Barclays PLC boosted its holdings in shares of Inari Medical by 9.7% in the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 288,079 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,881,000 after buying an additional 25,365 shares in the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. raised its position in Inari Medical by 2.2% during the 3rd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 223,810 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,445,000 after buying an additional 4,899 shares during the last quarter. AMI Asset Management Corp purchased a new position in Inari Medical during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,651,000. KBC Group NV raised its position in Inari Medical by 31.5% during the 4th quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 2,333 shares of the company’s stock worth $119,000 after buying an additional 559 shares during the last quarter. Finally, R Squared Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Inari Medical during the 4th quarter worth approximately $45,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.98% of the company’s stock.

Inari Medical Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ NARI opened at $79.97 on Monday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $79.97 and its 200-day simple moving average is $69.69. Inari Medical, Inc. has a 12 month low of $39.76 and a 12 month high of $79.99. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -59.24 and a beta of 1.02.

Inari Medical Company Profile

Inari Medical, Inc builds minimally invasive, novel, and catheter-based mechanical thrombectomy devices and accessories for the specific disease states in the United States. The company provides ClotTriever system, which is designed to core, capture, and remove large clots from large vessels for treatment of deep vein thrombosis and peripheral thrombus; FlowTriever system, a large bore catheter-based aspiration and mechanical thrombectomy system to remove large clots from large vessels in the peripheral vasculature for treating pulmonary embolism and other complex venous thromboembolism cases; InThrill system to treat small vessel thrombosis; and LimFlow system for patients who have chronic limb-threatening ischemia with no suitable endovascular or surgical revascularization options and risk of major amputation.

