Atmus Filtration Technologies Inc. (NYSE:ATMU) Shares Acquired by Jefferies Financial Group Inc.

Jefferies Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Atmus Filtration Technologies Inc. (NYSE:ATMU – Free Report) by 36.4% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 193,000 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 51,494 shares during the quarter. Jefferies Financial Group Inc. owned 0.23% of Atmus Filtration Technologies worth $7,562,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in ATMU. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Atmus Filtration Technologies during the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. New Age Alpha Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Atmus Filtration Technologies during the fourth quarter worth about $32,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Atmus Filtration Technologies by 333.1% during the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,139 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after buying an additional 876 shares in the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its holdings in Atmus Filtration Technologies by 295.4% during the fourth quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,368 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,000 after buying an additional 1,022 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Quarry LP boosted its holdings in Atmus Filtration Technologies by 70.9% during the fourth quarter. Quarry LP now owns 1,993 shares of the company’s stock worth $78,000 after buying an additional 827 shares in the last quarter. 32.73% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Atmus Filtration Technologies Stock Performance

Shares of ATMU opened at $36.27 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.61, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a current ratio of 2.11. The company has a market capitalization of $3.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.41, a PEG ratio of 3.99 and a beta of 1.81. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $35.57 and its 200 day simple moving average is $38.99. Atmus Filtration Technologies Inc. has a 1 year low of $27.62 and a 1 year high of $45.43.

Atmus Filtration Technologies Announces Dividend

Atmus Filtration Technologies ( NYSE:ATMU Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 2nd. The company reported $0.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.59 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $110.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $424.03 million. Atmus Filtration Technologies had a net margin of 11.12% and a return on equity of 120.81%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 2.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.60 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Atmus Filtration Technologies Inc. will post 2.52 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 19th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 4th were paid a dividend of $0.05 per share. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.55%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 4th. Atmus Filtration Technologies’s payout ratio is 9.05%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

ATMU has been the topic of several recent research reports. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of Atmus Filtration Technologies from $35.00 to $37.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, May 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on Atmus Filtration Technologies from $38.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, May 5th. Finally, Robert W. Baird cut their price target on Atmus Filtration Technologies from $46.00 to $45.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, February 24th.

Atmus Filtration Technologies Company Profile

Atmus Filtration Technologies Inc designs, manufactures, and sells filtration products under the Fleetguard brand name in North America, Europe, South America, Asia, Australia, Africa, and internationally. The company offers fuel filters, lube filters, air filters, crankcase ventilation, hydraulic filters, coolants, and fuel additives, as well as other chemicals; and fuel water separators and other filtration systems to original equipment manufacturers, dealers/distributors, and end-users.

