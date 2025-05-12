125,000 Shares in Liberty Broadband Co. (NASDAQ:LBRDK) Purchased by Hudson Bay Capital Management LP

Hudson Bay Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Liberty Broadband Co. (NASDAQ:LBRDK – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 125,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,345,000. Hudson Bay Capital Management LP owned 0.09% of Liberty Broadband as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of LBRDK. Barclays PLC increased its holdings in Liberty Broadband by 6.4% in the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 6,899,331 shares of the company’s stock valued at $533,251,000 after buying an additional 415,496 shares during the period. Tidal Investments LLC bought a new position in Liberty Broadband in the 3rd quarter valued at about $217,000. Fiduciary Alliance LLC bought a new position in Liberty Broadband in the 4th quarter valued at about $376,000. Oak Thistle LLC increased its holdings in Liberty Broadband by 146.1% in the 4th quarter. Oak Thistle LLC now owns 7,020 shares of the company’s stock valued at $525,000 after buying an additional 4,167 shares during the period. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. increased its holdings in Liberty Broadband by 23.7% in the 4th quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 3,585,407 shares of the company’s stock valued at $268,045,000 after buying an additional 686,089 shares during the period. 80.22% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Liberty Broadband in a report on Thursday. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock.

Shares of Liberty Broadband stock opened at $92.97 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.32 billion, a PE ratio of 17.12 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a current ratio of 2.07, a quick ratio of 2.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $83.28 and its 200 day moving average is $82.27. Liberty Broadband Co. has a 1 year low of $49.38 and a 1 year high of $101.50.

Liberty Broadband (NASDAQ:LBRDK – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 7th. The company reported $1.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $256.00 million for the quarter. Liberty Broadband had a net margin of 78.07% and a return on equity of 8.45%. Equities research analysts forecast that Liberty Broadband Co. will post 7.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Liberty Broadband Corporation engages in the communications businesses. The company's GCI Holdings segment provides data, wireless, video, voice, and managed services to residential customers, businesses, governmental entities, educational, and medical institutions in Alaska under the GCI brand.

