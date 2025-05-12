Jefferies Financial Group Inc. Purchases Shares of 334,279 DoubleVerify Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:DV)

Jefferies Financial Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of DoubleVerify Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:DV – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 334,279 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,422,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC boosted its holdings in DoubleVerify by 1.9% during the fourth quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 28,553 shares of the company’s stock valued at $549,000 after acquiring an additional 526 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc. lifted its stake in shares of DoubleVerify by 6.3% in the fourth quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 9,571 shares of the company’s stock valued at $184,000 after buying an additional 571 shares during the period. GAMMA Investing LLC lifted its stake in shares of DoubleVerify by 73.6% in the fourth quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 2,036 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 863 shares during the period. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of DoubleVerify by 168.0% in the fourth quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 1,565 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 981 shares during the period. Finally, Summit Creek Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of DoubleVerify by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. Summit Creek Advisors LLC now owns 368,578 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,080,000 after buying an additional 1,153 shares during the period. 97.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of DoubleVerify stock opened at $13.32 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $2.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.00, a P/E/G ratio of 2.63 and a beta of 1.03. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $13.46 and a 200 day simple moving average of $17.71. DoubleVerify Holdings, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $11.52 and a fifty-two week high of $23.11.

DoubleVerify ( NYSE:DV Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 8th. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.02 by ($0.01). DoubleVerify had a net margin of 10.33% and a return on equity of 5.99%. The company had revenue of $165.06 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $153.07 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.04 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that DoubleVerify Holdings, Inc. will post 0.36 EPS for the current year.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Barclays reduced their target price on shares of DoubleVerify from $24.00 to $16.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 21st. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their target price on shares of DoubleVerify from $20.00 to $15.50 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 14th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on shares of DoubleVerify from $24.00 to $21.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 2nd. JMP Securities reiterated a “market outperform” rating and issued a $25.00 target price on shares of DoubleVerify in a research note on Monday, January 27th. Finally, Robert W. Baird reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $14.00 price target (down previously from $20.00) on shares of DoubleVerify in a research report on Friday, March 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $19.31.

DoubleVerify Holdings, Inc provides a software platform for digital media measurement, and data analytics in the United States and internationally. The company provides solutions to advertisers that enable advertisers to increase the effectiveness and quality and return on their digital advertising investments.

