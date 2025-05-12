Jefferies Financial Group Inc. Has $5.85 Million Stock Holdings in Laboratory Co. of America Holdings (NYSE:LH)

Jefferies Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in Laboratory Co. of America Holdings (NYSE:LH – Free Report) by 156.9% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 25,513 shares of the medical research company’s stock after purchasing an additional 15,582 shares during the period. Jefferies Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Laboratory Co. of America were worth $5,851,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in Laboratory Co. of America by 2.0% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,003,998 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $458,334,000 after purchasing an additional 39,255 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in Laboratory Co. of America by 9.5% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,930,395 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $431,405,000 after purchasing an additional 167,137 shares in the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC raised its position in Laboratory Co. of America by 2.7% in the fourth quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 1,916,505 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $437,357,000 after purchasing an additional 51,045 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in Laboratory Co. of America by 2.4% in the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,822,964 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $418,042,000 after purchasing an additional 41,898 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC raised its position in Laboratory Co. of America by 2.2% in the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,620,826 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $371,688,000 after purchasing an additional 34,429 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.94% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Laboratory Co. of America news, CAO Peter J. Wilkinson sold 829 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $242.26, for a total value of $200,833.54. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 2,054 shares in the company, valued at approximately $497,602.04. This trade represents a 28.75% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Adam H. Schechter sold 6,121 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $244.62, for a total transaction of $1,497,319.02. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 86,445 shares in the company, valued at approximately $21,146,175.90. This trade represents a 6.61% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 16,987 shares of company stock worth $4,171,895. Company insiders own 0.84% of the company’s stock.

Laboratory Co. of America Price Performance

LH opened at $245.76 on Monday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $233.68 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $237.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a current ratio of 1.44. Laboratory Co. of America Holdings has a 52 week low of $191.97 and a 52 week high of $258.59. The firm has a market capitalization of $20.57 billion, a PE ratio of 27.86, a P/E/G ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 0.82.

Laboratory Co. of America (NYSE:LH – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 29th. The medical research company reported $3.84 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.73 by $0.11. Laboratory Co. of America had a net margin of 5.73% and a return on equity of 15.29%. The firm had revenue of $3.35 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.41 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $3.68 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 5.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Laboratory Co. of America Holdings will post 16.01 earnings per share for the current year.

Laboratory Co. of America Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 11th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 29th will be issued a dividend of $0.72 per share. This represents a $2.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.17%. Laboratory Co. of America’s dividend payout ratio is presently 33.29%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts recently issued reports on LH shares. StockNews.com lowered shares of Laboratory Co. of America from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, April 18th. Piper Sandler reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $280.00 price objective (up from $260.00) on shares of Laboratory Co. of America in a research note on Tuesday, May 6th. Redburn Atlantic began coverage on shares of Laboratory Co. of America in a research note on Wednesday, April 2nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $276.00 price objective on the stock. Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on shares of Laboratory Co. of America from $253.00 to $267.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 30th. Finally, Truist Financial decreased their price objective on shares of Laboratory Co. of America from $285.00 to $274.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 11th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Laboratory Co. of America currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $269.38.

Laboratory Co. of America Profile

Labcorp Holdings, Inc engages in providing medical testing services. The company was founded on April 16, 2024 and is headquartered in Burlington, NC.

