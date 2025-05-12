Jefferies Financial Group Inc. Sells 31,747 Shares of Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU)

Jefferies Financial Group Inc. lessened its stake in shares of Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU – Free Report) by 68.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 14,913 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 31,747 shares during the period. Jefferies Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Intuit were worth $9,373,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Whalen Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Intuit during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $621,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its stake in shares of Intuit by 2.2% during the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 171,605 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $107,854,000 after acquiring an additional 3,648 shares in the last quarter. Beacon Investment Advisory Services Inc. raised its stake in shares of Intuit by 3.8% during the fourth quarter. Beacon Investment Advisory Services Inc. now owns 43,313 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $27,223,000 after acquiring an additional 1,602 shares in the last quarter. Hantz Financial Services Inc. raised its stake in shares of Intuit by 10.2% during the fourth quarter. Hantz Financial Services Inc. now owns 22,126 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $13,906,000 after acquiring an additional 2,055 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Factory Mutual Insurance Co. bought a new stake in shares of Intuit during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,248,000. Institutional investors own 83.66% of the company’s stock.

In other Intuit news, EVP Laura A. Fennell sold 8,163 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $612.46, for a total value of $4,999,510.98. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 21,882 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,401,849.72. This represents a 27.17% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Eve B. Burton sold 1,702 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $600.00, for a total transaction of $1,021,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 8 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,800. The trade was a 99.53% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 23,696 shares of company stock valued at $14,347,731 over the last ninety days. 2.68% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of INTU opened at $653.88 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $182.80 billion, a PE ratio of 63.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.85 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 1.24 and a quick ratio of 1.24. Intuit Inc. has a 1-year low of $532.65 and a 1-year high of $714.78. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $602.37 and its 200-day moving average price is $617.62.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 18th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 10th were issued a dividend of $1.04 per share. This represents a $4.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.64%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 10th. Intuit’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 38.81%.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. BNP Paribas lowered shares of Intuit from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $530.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, January 15th. Citigroup cut their price objective on shares of Intuit from $760.00 to $726.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 26th. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of Intuit from $730.00 to $720.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 16th. Hsbc Global Res raised shares of Intuit from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 23rd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group cut their price objective on shares of Intuit from $800.00 to $735.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 31st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, eighteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Intuit currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $717.53.

Intuit Inc provides financial management and compliance products and services for consumers, small businesses, self-employed, and accounting professionals in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company operates in four segments: Small Business & Self-Employed, Consumer, Credit Karma, and ProTax.

