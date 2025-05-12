iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD) Shares Purchased by Jefferies Financial Group Inc.

Jefferies Financial Group Inc. raised its position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD – Free Report) by 11.6% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 45,511 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,727 shares during the quarter. Jefferies Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF were worth $8,425,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Flagship Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Transce3nd LLC bought a new position in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. Peterson Wealth Services bought a new position in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. Halbert Hargrove Global Advisors LLC bought a new position in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. Finally, VSM Wealth Advisory LLC bought a new position in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $34,000.

Get iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF alerts:

iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF Price Performance

Shares of IWD stock opened at $185.05 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $61.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.54 and a beta of 0.90. iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF has a 12-month low of $163.19 and a 12-month high of $200.42. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $182.20 and a 200 day simple moving average of $188.53.

iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF Profile

iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the large capitalization value sector of the U.S. equity market, as represented by the Russell 1000 Value Index (the Index).

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IWD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.