Cetera Investment Advisers Has $9.34 Million Stock Position in Aon plc (NYSE:AON)

Cetera Investment Advisers grew its holdings in shares of Aon plc (NYSE:AON – Free Report) by 34.1% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 25,991 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 6,605 shares during the quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers’ holdings in AON were worth $9,335,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in AON. Graypoint LLC grew its holdings in shares of AON by 7.1% during the fourth quarter. Graypoint LLC now owns 1,499 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $538,000 after buying an additional 99 shares during the last quarter. Czech National Bank lifted its position in shares of AON by 6.0% during the fourth quarter. Czech National Bank now owns 46,891 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $16,841,000 after purchasing an additional 2,637 shares in the last quarter. Matrix Trust Co lifted its position in shares of AON by 548.8% during the fourth quarter. Matrix Trust Co now owns 266 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $96,000 after purchasing an additional 225 shares in the last quarter. Fiduciary Alliance LLC bought a new position in shares of AON during the fourth quarter valued at about $2,720,000. Finally, Thomasville National Bank bought a new position in shares of AON during the fourth quarter valued at about $439,000. 86.14% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE AON opened at $354.10 on Monday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $377.50 and its 200-day moving average is $375.67. Aon plc has a 12-month low of $275.07 and a 12-month high of $412.97. The company has a quick ratio of 1.40, a current ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.58. The firm has a market cap of $76.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 0.89.

AON ( NYSE:AON Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 25th. The financial services provider reported $5.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $6.04 by ($0.37). AON had a net margin of 16.91% and a return on equity of 70.84%. The business had revenue of $4.73 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.83 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $5.66 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.2% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that Aon plc will post 17.21 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.745 per share. This represents a $2.98 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.84%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 1st. This is a positive change from AON’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.68. AON’s dividend payout ratio is 25.38%.

AON has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Evercore ISI dropped their price target on shares of AON from $420.00 to $398.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 28th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price target on shares of AON from $396.00 to $416.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, April 11th. Barclays dropped their price target on shares of AON from $430.00 to $415.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of AON from $394.00 to $409.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 8th. Finally, Redburn Atlantic raised shares of AON to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $390.67.

Aon Plc engages in the provision of risk, health, and wealth solutions. It focuses on risk capital including claim management, reinsurance, risk analysis, management, retention, and transfer; and human capital involving analytics, health and benefits, investments, pensions and retirement, talent and rewards, and workplace wellbeing.

