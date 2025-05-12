Centiva Capital LP Takes Position in Berkshire Hills Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE:BHLB)

Centiva Capital LP acquired a new stake in shares of Berkshire Hills Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE:BHLB – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 13,806 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock, valued at approximately $393,000.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC grew its position in Berkshire Hills Bancorp by 282.1% in the fourth quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 1,112 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 821 shares during the period. Quarry LP grew its position in Berkshire Hills Bancorp by 142.7% in the fourth quarter. Quarry LP now owns 1,291 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 759 shares during the period. Sterling Capital Management LLC grew its position in Berkshire Hills Bancorp by 805.3% in the fourth quarter. Sterling Capital Management LLC now owns 1,376 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 1,224 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its position in Berkshire Hills Bancorp by 2,259.4% in the fourth quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 2,265 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $64,000 after acquiring an additional 2,169 shares during the period. Finally, KBC Group NV grew its position in Berkshire Hills Bancorp by 57.8% in the fourth quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 2,869 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $82,000 after acquiring an additional 1,051 shares during the period. 83.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Berkshire Hills Bancorp Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:BHLB opened at $25.56 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 1.00 and a quick ratio of 1.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.75 and a beta of 0.53. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $25.13 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $27.73. Berkshire Hills Bancorp, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $20.76 and a fifty-two week high of $32.36.

Berkshire Hills Bancorp Dividend Announcement

Berkshire Hills Bancorp ( NYSE:BHLB Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 24th. The savings and loans company reported $0.60 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.54 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $110.44 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $109.71 million. Berkshire Hills Bancorp had a return on equity of 8.91% and a net margin of 8.56%. The business’s revenue was up 4.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.49 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Berkshire Hills Bancorp, Inc. will post 2.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 29th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 15th will be paid a $0.18 dividend. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.82%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 15th. Berkshire Hills Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is currently 29.15%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Berkshire Hills Bancorp news, EVP Ellen Tulchiner sold 1,052 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.97, for a total value of $31,528.44. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Insiders own 1.02% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “sector perform” rating and issued a $31.00 price target on shares of Berkshire Hills Bancorp in a research report on Monday, April 28th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $31.13.

About Berkshire Hills Bancorp

Berkshire Hills Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Berkshire Bank that provides various banking products and services in the United States. The company provides various deposit accounts, including demand deposit, interest-bearing checking, regular savings, money market savings, time certificates of deposit, and retirement deposit accounts.

