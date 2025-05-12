Gartner, Inc. (NYSE:IT) Shares Sold by Cetera Investment Advisers

Cetera Investment Advisers decreased its holdings in Gartner, Inc. (NYSE:IT – Free Report) by 24.2% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 17,245 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 5,498 shares during the period. Cetera Investment Advisers’ holdings in Gartner were worth $8,354,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.
Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of IT. Cary Street Partners Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Gartner during the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Kestra Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Gartner during the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. grew its stake in shares of Gartner by 453.3% during the fourth quarter. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. now owns 83 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 68 shares in the last quarter. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Gartner during the fourth quarter worth $49,000. Finally, Promus Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Gartner during the fourth quarter worth $57,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.51% of the company’s stock.
A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on IT shares. StockNews.com cut shares of Gartner from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, March 21st. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on shares of Gartner from $401.00 to $400.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 1st. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Gartner from $564.00 to $555.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 16th. UBS Group boosted their price target on shares of Gartner from $500.00 to $525.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 7th. Finally, Robert W. Baird reduced their price target on shares of Gartner from $605.00 to $557.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $518.67.
In related news, Director Eileen Serra sold 1,200 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $489.77, for a total transaction of $587,724.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,627 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $796,855.79. This represents a 42.45% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Robin B. Kranich sold 739 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $436.50, for a total transaction of $322,573.50. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 20,464 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,932,536. This represents a 3.49% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 2,048 shares of company stock valued at $957,860. Insiders own 2.30% of the company’s stock.
Shares of NYSE:IT opened at $432.12 on Monday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $423.97 and a 200-day simple moving average of $481.88. Gartner, Inc. has a one year low of $366.05 and a one year high of $584.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.81, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a current ratio of 1.06. The stock has a market capitalization of $33.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.96, a PEG ratio of 3.30 and a beta of 1.24.
Gartner (NYSE:IT – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 6th. The information technology services provider reported $2.98 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.72 by $0.26. Gartner had a net margin of 20.00% and a return on equity of 116.56%. The business had revenue of $1.54 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.53 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $2.93 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 4.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that Gartner, Inc. will post 12.5 EPS for the current year.
Gartner, Inc operates as a research and advisory company in the United States, Canada, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Research, Conferences, and Consulting. The Research segment delivers its research primarily through a subscription service that include on-demand access to published research content, data and benchmarks, and direct access to a network of research experts.
