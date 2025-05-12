Centiva Capital LP Acquires Shares of 2,487 MACOM Technology Solutions Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MTSI)

Centiva Capital LP acquired a new stake in shares of MACOM Technology Solutions Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MTSI – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 2,487 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $323,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System lifted its position in MACOM Technology Solutions by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 16,100 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,092,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its position in shares of MACOM Technology Solutions by 1.4% in the 4th quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 7,160 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $930,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. UMB Bank n.a. boosted its stake in MACOM Technology Solutions by 74.3% in the 4th quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 237 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 101 shares in the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its stake in MACOM Technology Solutions by 8.2% in the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,339 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $174,000 after purchasing an additional 101 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CIBC Asset Management Inc boosted its stake in MACOM Technology Solutions by 5.2% in the 4th quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 2,250 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $292,000 after purchasing an additional 112 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.14% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Susan Ocampo sold 286,635 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $123.31, for a total transaction of $35,344,961.85. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 5,123,636 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $631,795,555.16. This represents a 5.30% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Geoffrey G. Ribar sold 6,656 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $121.61, for a total transaction of $809,436.16. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 14,031 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,706,309.91. The trade was a 32.17% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 697,291 shares of company stock valued at $86,141,880 in the last quarter. 16.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

MTSI has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Truist Financial initiated coverage on shares of MACOM Technology Solutions in a research note on Friday, April 11th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $125.00 price target on the stock. Bank of America dropped their price target on shares of MACOM Technology Solutions from $160.00 to $130.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 16th. BNP Paribas upgraded shares of MACOM Technology Solutions from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $135.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 9th. Northland Securities upgraded shares of MACOM Technology Solutions from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $105.00 to $140.00 in a research note on Monday, February 10th. Finally, Benchmark reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $160.00 price target on shares of MACOM Technology Solutions in a research note on Friday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $130.91.

MACOM Technology Solutions Price Performance

MTSI opened at $118.08 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 2.88 and a current ratio of 3.61. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.78 billion, a P/E ratio of -82.00, a P/E/G ratio of 2.42 and a beta of 1.36. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $103.46 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $120.88. MACOM Technology Solutions Holdings, Inc. has a 52-week low of $84.00 and a 52-week high of $152.50.

MACOM Technology Solutions (NASDAQ:MTSI – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 8th. The semiconductor company reported $0.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.84 by $0.01. MACOM Technology Solutions had a negative net margin of 13.05% and a positive return on equity of 12.42%. The business had revenue of $235.89 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $230.04 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.59 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 30.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that MACOM Technology Solutions Holdings, Inc. will post 2.43 EPS for the current year.

MACOM Technology Solutions Company Profile

(Free Report)

MACOM Technology Solutions Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs and manufactures analog semiconductor solutions for use in wireless and wireline applications across the radio frequency (RF), microwave, millimeter wave, and lightwave spectrum in the United States, China, Australia, Japan, Malaysia, Singapore, South Korea, Taiwan, Thailand, and internationally.

Featured Articles

