Cetera Investment Advisers Has $8.28 Million Stock Holdings in Mid-America Apartment Communities, Inc. (NYSE:MAA)

Cetera Investment Advisers lifted its position in Mid-America Apartment Communities, Inc. (NYSE:MAA – Free Report) by 6.2% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 53,535 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,136 shares during the period. Cetera Investment Advisers’ holdings in Mid-America Apartment Communities were worth $8,275,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Inspire Investing LLC raised its position in shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. Inspire Investing LLC now owns 7,978 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,233,000 after acquiring an additional 68 shares during the period. IFP Advisors Inc raised its position in shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities by 37.2% in the 4th quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 251 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 68 shares during the period. Sanctuary Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. Sanctuary Advisors LLC now owns 11,220 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,704,000 after acquiring an additional 69 shares during the period. Huntington National Bank raised its holdings in Mid-America Apartment Communities by 6.4% during the 4th quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 1,168 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $181,000 after buying an additional 70 shares during the period. Finally, Chesley Taft & Associates LLC raised its holdings in Mid-America Apartment Communities by 1.6% during the 4th quarter. Chesley Taft & Associates LLC now owns 4,828 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $746,000 after buying an additional 75 shares during the period. 93.60% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Mid-America Apartment Communities Price Performance

NYSE:MAA opened at $162.96 on Monday. Mid-America Apartment Communities, Inc. has a 1-year low of $126.77 and a 1-year high of $176.02. The company has a current ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 0.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $161.03 and a 200 day simple moving average of $157.84. The stock has a market capitalization of $19.08 billion, a PE ratio of 36.38, a P/E/G ratio of 3.72 and a beta of 0.80.

Mid-America Apartment Communities Dividend Announcement

Mid-America Apartment Communities ( NYSE:MAA Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 30th. The real estate investment trust reported $2.20 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.16 by $0.04. Mid-America Apartment Communities had a net margin of 24.03% and a return on equity of 8.53%. The business had revenue of $549.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $551.21 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $2.22 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 1.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that Mid-America Apartment Communities, Inc. will post 8.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, April 15th were paid a $1.515 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, April 15th. This represents a $6.06 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.72%. Mid-America Apartment Communities’s dividend payout ratio is presently 126.25%.

Insider Activity at Mid-America Apartment Communities

In related news, EVP Amber Fairbanks sold 173 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $166.85, for a total value of $28,865.05. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 3,012 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $502,552.20. This trade represents a 5.43% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO H Eric Bolton, Jr. sold 2,643 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $149.93, for a total transaction of $396,264.99. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 319,813 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $47,949,563.09. This represents a 0.82% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 7,313 shares of company stock valued at $1,171,707. 1.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

MAA has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Raymond James raised their target price on shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities from $180.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 20th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities from $174.00 to $164.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 24th. Truist Financial raised their target price on shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities from $158.00 to $174.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 10th. Finally, Barclays raised their target price on shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities from $160.00 to $172.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Mid-America Apartment Communities currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $169.00.

Mid-America Apartment Communities Profile

Mid-America Apartment Communities, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the operation, acquisition, and development of apartment communities. It operates through the Same Store and Non-Same Store segments. The Same Store Communities segment represents those apartment communities that have been owned and stabilized for at least 12 months as of the first day of the calendar year.

