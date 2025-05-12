Aris Water Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:ARIS) Shares Purchased by Centiva Capital LP

Centiva Capital LP increased its stake in shares of Aris Water Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:ARIS – Free Report) by 11.1% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 13,647 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,368 shares during the quarter. Centiva Capital LP’s holdings in Aris Water Solutions were worth $327,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of ARIS. Raymond James Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Aris Water Solutions during the fourth quarter worth $29,663,000. Whittier Trust Co. lifted its holdings in Aris Water Solutions by 70,079.1% in the fourth quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 349,492 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,370,000 after acquiring an additional 348,994 shares during the period. NBW Capital LLC lifted its holdings in Aris Water Solutions by 1,191.8% in the fourth quarter. NBW Capital LLC now owns 263,324 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,307,000 after acquiring an additional 242,939 shares during the period. Horizon Kinetics Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Aris Water Solutions in the fourth quarter valued at $5,492,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in Aris Water Solutions by 116.3% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 402,093 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,783,000 after acquiring an additional 216,158 shares during the period. 39.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Aris Water Solutions Trading Up 4.7%

Shares of ARIS stock opened at $21.79 on Monday. Aris Water Solutions, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $13.34 and a fifty-two week high of $33.95. The stock has a market cap of $1.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.24 and a beta of 1.85. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $27.38 and a 200-day simple moving average of $26.16. The company has a quick ratio of 1.72, a current ratio of 1.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62.

Aris Water Solutions Announces Dividend

Aris Water Solutions ( NYSE:ARIS Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 6th. The company reported $0.25 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.23 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $120.49 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $115.72 million. Aris Water Solutions had a return on equity of 3.74% and a net margin of 6.29%. On average, analysts forecast that Aris Water Solutions, Inc. will post 0.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 18th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 5th will be given a dividend of $0.14 per share. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.57%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 5th. Aris Water Solutions’s dividend payout ratio is presently 68.29%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms have commented on ARIS. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on Aris Water Solutions from $29.00 to $23.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their target price on Aris Water Solutions from $34.00 to $30.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday. Evercore ISI cut Aris Water Solutions from an “outperform” rating to an “in-line” rating and raised their price target for the company from $25.00 to $27.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 15th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Aris Water Solutions from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, May 5th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $26.00.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, major shareholder Yorktown Energy Partners Xi, L sold 1,000,000 shares of Aris Water Solutions stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.70, for a total transaction of $27,700,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider Nicholas A. Patterson sold 8,299 shares of Aris Water Solutions stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.60, for a total value of $253,949.40. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 58,228 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,781,776.80. This trade represents a 12.47% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 1,070,604 shares of company stock worth $29,817,145. 37.84% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Aris Water Solutions Profile

Aris Water Solutions, Inc, an environmental infrastructure and solutions company, provides water handling and recycling solutions. The company's produced water handling business gathers, transports, unless recycled, and handles produced water generated from oil and natural gas production. Its water solutions business develops and operates recycling facilities to treat, store, and recycle produced water.

