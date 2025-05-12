Cetera Investment Advisers Purchases 29,276 Shares of Invesco KBW Bank ETF (NASDAQ:KBWB)

Cetera Investment Advisers grew its position in shares of Invesco KBW Bank ETF (NASDAQ:KBWB – Free Report) by 29.2% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 129,481 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 29,276 shares during the period. Cetera Investment Advisers’ holdings in Invesco KBW Bank ETF were worth $8,462,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Robertson Stephens Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Invesco KBW Bank ETF by 1.7% in the fourth quarter. Robertson Stephens Wealth Management LLC now owns 10,504 shares of the company’s stock worth $686,000 after buying an additional 173 shares during the period. Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB increased its holdings in shares of Invesco KBW Bank ETF by 6.4% in the fourth quarter. Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB now owns 4,385 shares of the company’s stock worth $287,000 after buying an additional 264 shares during the period. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC increased its holdings in shares of Invesco KBW Bank ETF by 6.5% in the fourth quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC now owns 5,283 shares of the company’s stock worth $345,000 after buying an additional 324 shares during the period. Addison Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Invesco KBW Bank ETF by 1.7% in the fourth quarter. Addison Advisors LLC now owns 28,679 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,874,000 after buying an additional 485 shares during the period. Finally, Synergy Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Invesco KBW Bank ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $40,000.

KBWB opened at $63.26 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $3.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.26 and a beta of 1.19. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $60.27 and its 200-day moving average price is $65.45. Invesco KBW Bank ETF has a 12 month low of $51.13 and a 12 month high of $72.39.

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 28th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 24th were issued a $0.4118 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 24th. This is an increase from Invesco KBW Bank ETF’s previous dividend of $0.36.

The Invesco KBW Bank ETF (KBWB) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the KBW Nasdaq Bank index, a modified market-cap-weighted index of US banking firms. KBWB was launched on Nov 1, 2011 and is managed by Invesco.

