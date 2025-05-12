Cetera Investment Advisers Lowers Stock Position in Archer-Daniels-Midland Company (NYSE:ADM)

Cetera Investment Advisers lowered its position in Archer-Daniels-Midland Company (NYSE:ADM – Free Report) by 4.9% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 169,836 shares of the company’s stock after selling 8,814 shares during the period. Cetera Investment Advisers’ holdings in Archer-Daniels-Midland were worth $8,580,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. West Financial Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland by 10.1% in the fourth quarter. West Financial Advisors LLC now owns 2,201 shares of the company’s stock valued at $111,000 after purchasing an additional 201 shares during the last quarter. Hantz Financial Services Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland by 10.8% in the fourth quarter. Hantz Financial Services Inc. now owns 2,152 shares of the company’s stock valued at $109,000 after purchasing an additional 210 shares during the last quarter. Invesco LLC raised its holdings in shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland by 1.3% in the fourth quarter. Invesco LLC now owns 16,242 shares of the company’s stock valued at $821,000 after purchasing an additional 211 shares during the last quarter. Advisor OS LLC grew its position in Archer-Daniels-Midland by 4.9% during the fourth quarter. Advisor OS LLC now owns 4,565 shares of the company’s stock valued at $231,000 after buying an additional 212 shares during the period. Finally, Advisory Alpha LLC grew its position in Archer-Daniels-Midland by 2.8% during the fourth quarter. Advisory Alpha LLC now owns 7,952 shares of the company’s stock valued at $402,000 after buying an additional 216 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.28% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

ADM has been the subject of several research reports. Bank of America lowered shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $47.00 to $45.00 in a research report on Thursday. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price target on shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland from $51.00 to $49.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 5th. Barclays reduced their price target on shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland from $50.00 to $48.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, February 24th. Stephens reduced their price target on shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland from $55.00 to $52.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 4th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland from $52.00 to $47.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 11th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and six have assigned a hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $52.50.

Archer-Daniels-Midland Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:ADM opened at $48.55 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. The firm has a market capitalization of $23.33 billion, a PE ratio of 13.45, a P/E/G ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 0.69. Archer-Daniels-Midland Company has a twelve month low of $40.98 and a twelve month high of $66.08. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $47.01 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $49.49.

Archer-Daniels-Midland (NYSE:ADM – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 6th. The company reported $0.70 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.69 by $0.01. Archer-Daniels-Midland had a net margin of 2.10% and a return on equity of 10.44%. The company had revenue of $20.18 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $22.05 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.46 earnings per share. Archer-Daniels-Midland’s revenue was down 7.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that Archer-Daniels-Midland Company will post 4.31 EPS for the current year.

Archer-Daniels-Midland Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 11th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 21st will be paid a $0.51 dividend. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.20%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 21st. Archer-Daniels-Midland’s dividend payout ratio is currently 72.86%.

Archer-Daniels-Midland Company Profile

Archer-Daniels-Midland Company engages in the procurement, transportation, storage, processing, and merchandising of agricultural commodities, ingredients, flavors, and solutions in the United States, Switzerland, the Cayman Islands, Brazil, Mexico, Canada, the United Kingdom, and internationally. It operates in three segments: Ag Services and Oilseeds, Carbohydrate Solutions, and Nutrition.

