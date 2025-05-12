Baird Financial Group Inc. Purchases 1,863 Shares of iShares MSCI India ETF (BATS:INDA)

Baird Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in iShares MSCI India ETF (BATS:INDA – Free Report) by 3.8% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 51,543 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,863 shares during the period. Baird Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in iShares MSCI India ETF were worth $2,713,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Kestra Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares MSCI India ETF during the fourth quarter worth $26,000. HM Payson & Co. acquired a new position in shares of iShares MSCI India ETF during the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Creative Capital Management Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares MSCI India ETF during the fourth quarter worth $30,000. GAMMA Investing LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares MSCI India ETF during the fourth quarter worth $39,000. Finally, Finley Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares MSCI India ETF during the fourth quarter worth $41,000.

Get iShares MSCI India ETF alerts:

iShares MSCI India ETF Stock Performance

Shares of BATS:INDA opened at $52.57 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $8.91 billion, a PE ratio of 21.92 and a beta of 0.54. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $51.26 and its 200-day moving average is $52.17. iShares MSCI India ETF has a 52 week low of $47.60 and a 52 week high of $59.49.

iShares MSCI India ETF Profile

The iShares MSCI India ETF (INDA) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI India index, a market-cap-weighted index of the top 85% of firms in the Indian securities market. INDA was launched on Feb 2, 2012 and is managed by BlackRock.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding INDA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares MSCI India ETF (BATS:INDA – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI India ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI India ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.