Cetera Investment Advisers Buys 7,379 Shares of Fidelity Low Volatility Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:FDLO)

Cetera Investment Advisers increased its stake in shares of Fidelity Low Volatility Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:FDLO – Free Report) by 5.4% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 145,301 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,379 shares during the quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers owned 0.78% of Fidelity Low Volatility Factor ETF worth $8,804,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Advisors Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Fidelity Low Volatility Factor ETF by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. Advisors Capital Management LLC now owns 36,571 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,216,000 after purchasing an additional 363 shares during the last quarter. Absolute Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Fidelity Low Volatility Factor ETF by 10.7% during the 4th quarter. Absolute Capital Management LLC now owns 4,657 shares of the company’s stock valued at $282,000 after purchasing an additional 452 shares during the last quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. increased its position in shares of Fidelity Low Volatility Factor ETF by 35.5% during the 4th quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 3,018 shares of the company’s stock valued at $183,000 after purchasing an additional 790 shares during the last quarter. Exencial Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Fidelity Low Volatility Factor ETF by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. Exencial Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 85,103 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,156,000 after purchasing an additional 885 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mariner LLC increased its position in shares of Fidelity Low Volatility Factor ETF by 21.8% during the 4th quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 5,343 shares of the company’s stock valued at $324,000 after purchasing an additional 958 shares during the last quarter.

Get Fidelity Low Volatility Factor ETF alerts:

Fidelity Low Volatility Factor ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA FDLO opened at $59.61 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $1.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.17 and a beta of 0.82. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $59.20 and its 200-day moving average price is $60.91. Fidelity Low Volatility Factor ETF has a fifty-two week low of $53.59 and a fifty-two week high of $63.32.

Fidelity Low Volatility Factor ETF Company Profile

The Fidelity Low Volatility Factor ETF (FDLO) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Fidelity U.S. Low Volatility Factor index. The fund tracks an index of large- and mid-cap US stocks selected for low volatility of returns and earnings. FDLO was launched on Sep 12, 2016 and is managed by Fidelity.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Fidelity Low Volatility Factor ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fidelity Low Volatility Factor ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.