Centiva Capital LP Boosts Stock Position in Tronox Holdings plc (NYSE:TROX)

Centiva Capital LP boosted its holdings in Tronox Holdings plc (NYSE:TROX – Free Report) by 117.7% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 35,980 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 19,450 shares during the period. Centiva Capital LP’s holdings in Tronox were worth $362,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in Tronox by 1.6% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 12,650,443 shares of the company’s stock worth $127,390,000 after purchasing an additional 193,895 shares during the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans raised its stake in shares of Tronox by 60.6% in the fourth quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 6,938,289 shares of the company’s stock valued at $69,869,000 after buying an additional 2,616,804 shares during the period. Capital International Investors raised its stake in shares of Tronox by 14.8% in the fourth quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 6,060,943 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,034,000 after buying an additional 781,223 shares during the period. Van Lanschot Kempen Investment Management N.V. raised its stake in shares of Tronox by 5.2% in the fourth quarter. Van Lanschot Kempen Investment Management N.V. now owns 2,799,111 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,187,000 after buying an additional 139,401 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in shares of Tronox by 26.5% in the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,630,144 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,486,000 after buying an additional 551,645 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.36% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

TROX has been the topic of several research reports. UBS Group lowered their target price on Tronox from $11.00 to $10.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 1st. StockNews.com lowered Tronox from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, May 5th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their target price on Tronox from $11.50 to $7.50 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 6th. Mizuho lowered their target price on Tronox from $11.00 to $9.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 13th. Finally, Truist Financial lowered their target price on Tronox from $14.00 to $10.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $9.64.

Tronox Stock Performance

NYSE:TROX opened at $5.25 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.54, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a current ratio of 2.47. Tronox Holdings plc has a 52-week low of $4.35 and a 52-week high of $20.70. The firm has a market cap of $829.17 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -16.93 and a beta of 1.40. The business’s fifty day moving average is $6.08 and its 200 day moving average is $8.87.

Tronox (NYSE:TROX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 30th. The company reported ($0.15) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.02 by ($0.17). Tronox had a negative net margin of 1.56% and a negative return on equity of 0.63%. The company had revenue of $738.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $745.96 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.05) earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that Tronox Holdings plc will post 0.49 EPS for the current year.

Tronox Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 2nd. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 19th will be paid a $0.125 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, May 19th. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 9.52%. Tronox’s dividend payout ratio is currently -52.63%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Tronox news, Director Stephen J. Jones bought 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 18th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $7.17 per share, for a total transaction of $215,100.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 30,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $215,100. The trade was a ? increase in their ownership of the stock. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Jeffrey N. Neuman bought 10,266 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 7th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $4.89 per share, for a total transaction of $50,200.74. Following the completion of the purchase, the senior vice president now directly owns 10,266 shares in the company, valued at approximately $50,200.74. The trade was a ? increase in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

Tronox Company Profile

(Free Report)

Tronox Holdings plc operates as a vertically integrated manufacturer of TiO2 pigment in North America, South and Central America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates titanium-bearing mineral sand mines; and engages in beneficiation and smelting operations. It offers TiO2 pigment; ultrafine specialty TiO2; zircon; feedstock; pig iron; monazite; titanium tetrachloride; and other products.

Further Reading

