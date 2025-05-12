Centiva Capital LP Sells 12,836 Shares of DaVita Inc. (NYSE:DVA)

Centiva Capital LP reduced its position in DaVita Inc. (NYSE:DVA – Free Report) by 84.4% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 2,371 shares of the company’s stock after selling 12,836 shares during the period. Centiva Capital LP’s holdings in DaVita were worth $355,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. bought a new position in DaVita in the fourth quarter worth about $41,000. Coppell Advisory Solutions LLC raised its holdings in DaVita by 50.0% in the fourth quarter. Coppell Advisory Solutions LLC now owns 300 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Canada Post Corp Registered Pension Plan bought a new position in DaVita in the fourth quarter worth about $55,000. Venturi Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in DaVita by 59.8% in the fourth quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 406 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,000 after purchasing an additional 152 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Blue Trust Inc. raised its holdings in DaVita by 39.7% in the fourth quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 461 shares of the company’s stock worth $76,000 after purchasing an additional 131 shares in the last quarter. 90.12% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

DVA has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Sanford C. Bernstein set a $184.00 target price on shares of DaVita in a report on Friday, February 21st. StockNews.com upgraded shares of DaVita from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 25th. Cowen restated a “hold” rating on shares of DaVita in a research note on Tuesday, February 18th. Finally, Barclays boosted their price target on DaVita from $164.00 to $169.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $166.33.

Shares of DVA stock opened at $143.62 on Monday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $145.85 and its 200-day simple moving average is $153.83. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.37, a PEG ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 1.14. DaVita Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $131.44 and a fifty-two week high of $179.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 23.18, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a current ratio of 1.26.

DaVita (NYSE:DVA – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 13th. The company reported $2.24 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.14 by $0.10. DaVita had a return on equity of 115.48% and a net margin of 7.31%. As a group, equities analysts forecast that DaVita Inc. will post 10.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

DaVita Inc provides kidney dialysis services for patients suffering from chronic kidney failure in the United States. The company operates kidney dialysis centers and provides related lab services in outpatient dialysis centers. It also offers outpatient, hospital inpatient, and home-based hemodialysis services; operates clinical laboratories that provide routine laboratory tests for dialysis and other physician-prescribed laboratory tests for ESRD patients; and management and administrative services to outpatient dialysis centers.

